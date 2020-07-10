CORAL SPRINGS, Florida - The Women's Golf Coaches Association announced has the 2019-20 recipients of the WGCA All-American Scholar award.
Across all three NCAA Divisions and the NAIA, a total of 1,401 womens golfers earned the prestigious honor.
This year, three Jennies were recognized as All-American Scholars, Isabella Hadden, Elizabeth Leath and Olivia Sobaski.
The WGCA has some of the strictest criteria for the All-American Scholar team in all of college athletics.
Student athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale and have played in at least 50% of rounds completed throughout 2019-20.
This is the first time Hadden has been named a WGCA Scholar All-American.
Hadden, a sophomore, finished the spring with a 3.95 GPA in nursing.
She played in eight of the Jennies 15 rounds with an 80.50 stroke average.
Hadden's best two-round score came in her first tournament of the season, the Central Region Fall Preview where she was a +12, 156.
Leath and Sobaski become just the second and third four-time WGCA Scholar All-Americans.
Earlier this spring, Leath also earned her second career CoSIDA Academic All-American award.
Leath has a 4.0 GPA while working towards her Master's Degree in Accountancy.
Leath, who missed 2019, returned this season to play in all 15 rounds and seven tournaments.
She averaged 78.13 for her 15 rounds played with a low round of 71.
She had a top-10 finish placing sixth at the Central Region Fall Preview shooting a +5, 149.
She placed in the top 20 in five of seven events.
Sobaski also earned a WGCA All-Region award this season, the second of her career.
She is the only Jennies golfer ever to earn WGCA All-Region and Scholar All-American honors in the same season, and has now done so twice.
She finished her senior year with a 3.59 GPA in Economics.
Sobaski held an average score of 77.00 for 15 rounds.
In seven events, she had three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish, placing third at the UCO Classic.
Sobaski set a new Jennies record shooting a 69 in round two of the MIAA Fall Preview.
She is the first Jennie to ever shoot below 70 for a round.
