KANSAS CITY - The MIAA announced its latest class to be inducted into the league's Hall of Fame.
Central Missouri will have three inducted this year: from Jennies volleyball, Caitlin (Pankratz) Peterson; from Mules baseball, coach Tom Myers; and from Jennies basketball; Tammy Wilson.
All three members are a part of the UCM Hall of Fame with Peterson and Myers entering in 2019 and Wilson having been inducted in 1998.
Caitlin (Pankratz) Peterson - Jennies volleyball (2005 to 2009)
For four years, Caitlin (Pankratz) Peterson was as consistent as anyone in Jennies volleyball history. From 2006 to 09, she led the team in assists, totaling 5,502 in her illustrious career, second-most in UCM history and still the eighth-most in MIAA history. As a senior, Peterson helped the Jens to their first MIAA title since 2000, winning in 2009. One of the most decorated athletes in UCM Volleyball history, Peterson was an All-American, two-time All-Region, two-time All-MIAA and three-time Academic All-District selection. She also won the UCM Dr. Peggy Martin Award, and was an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient. She was inducted into the Central Missouri Hall of Fame in 2018 and is the fourth Jennies volleyball player to be inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame.
Tom Myers - Mules baseball coach (2008 to 2014)
In seven seasons as head coach of Central Missouri Mules baseball, Tom Myers led UCM to six NCAA appearances. He compiled a 311-91 (.774) record while winning four MIAA regular season, four MIAA Tournament and three NCAA Regional titles. Five times coach Myers led the Mules to more than 40 wins in a season and he is just one of two coaches with more than 300 career wins at UCM. Myers was the 2010 South Central Region Coach of the Year and the 2011 MIAA Coach of the Year, after winning a record 37 conference games. He was inducted into the UCM Hall of Fame in 2018 and will be the fifth from Mules baseball inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame.
Tammy Wilson - Jennies basketball (1985 to 1989)
Tammy Wilson enjoyed a standout four-year career (1985-89) for the Jennies, helping them produce four straight 20-win seasons, three MIAA championships and a trip to the NCAA Division II Finals in 1989. A graduate of Hazelwood Central High School, Wilson is the Jennies career leader in scoring (2,104 points) and rebounding (1,205 rebounds) and is sixth in the MIAA in career points and second in rebounds. She is the only basketball player in Central Missouri State history, male or female, to score more than 2,000 career points and have more 1,000 career rebounds. She also is the only Jennies basketball player to earn first-team All-America honors two straight seasons (1987-88, 1988-89). In addition to holding the Jennies career scoring and rebounding records, she also is the Jennies career leader in field goal percentage (59.3) and is the Jennies single-season record holder for points (676) and field goal percentage (62.7). She led the Jennies in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage as a sophomore, junior and senior. She was the MIAA most valuable player as a sophomore and a junior. The Jennies were 101-23 during her four-year career, winning MIAA co-championships in 1986 and 1988 and claiming an undefeated MIAA title in 1989. That season the Jennies were 29-5, had a school-record 25-game winning streak and placed fourth in Division II. She was inducted into the UCM Hall of Fame in 1998 and is the third member of Jennies basketball to enter the MIAA Hall of Fame.
The MIAA Hall of Fame induction will be a part of the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell, at a date yet to be determined due to the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic. The announcement of the event will be announced after local, state and national health officials properly advise for such activities to take place.
