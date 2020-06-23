INDIANAPOLIS — As the GLVC Awards Week continued, the conferenceannounced the individual Academic All-Conference honorees.
Central Missouri Jennies bowling had 13 represented on the Academic All-Conference Team.
In order to be eligible, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of a 3.30 with at least two terms of attendance at their current institution.
Central Missouri Academic All-Conference
- Cayla Bortz
- Amanda Bruce
- Hailey Carter
- Elizabeth Dunnington
- Jacquiline Garcia-Ulloa
- Rachel Homewood
- Avery Kern
- Paytynn Kuhns
- Kennedi Laughlin
- Kayla Mitter
- Stephanie Richards
- Tatum Ruffalo
- Allivia Zoern
