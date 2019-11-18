The Super Region 3, featuring teams from the MIAA, the GLIAC, the GLVC and the GAC, holds six teams ranked inside the top 15 nationally fighting for a spot in the national semifinals.
No. 1 Ferris State
Record — 10-0, GLIAC conference champs
National ranking — No. 2
Offensive numbers — 39.7 ppg, 513.3 yards per game — 255.6 passing , 257.7 rushing game.
Key offensive players — Jayru Campbell, QB, sr.; Travis Russell, QB, sr.
Defensive numbers — 13.7 points per game allowed, 262.2 yards allowed per game, 29 sacks, 14 interceptions
Key defensive players — Sam Heyboer, LB, jr.; Avonte Bell, LB, sr.
No. 2 Ouachita Baptist
Record — 11-0, GAC conference champs
National ranking — No. 5
Offensive numbers — 30.8 ppg, 391.2 yards per game — 234 rushing, 157.2 passing
Key offensive players — Brockton Brown, RB, sr.; Brayden Brazel, QB, soph.; Allie Freeman, WR, sr.
Defensive numbers — 13.8 points allowed per game, 301.5 yards allowed per game, 22 sacks, nine interceptions
Key defensive players — Austin Guymon, LB, jr.; LaFoy Smith, DL, sr.; Hayden Lassiter, DB, jr.
No. 3 Northwest Missouri State
Record — 10-1, co-MIAA conference champs
National ranking — No. 10
Offensive numbers — 46.6 ppg, 453.6 yards per game — 236.9 rushing, 216.7 passing
Key offensive players — Braden Wright, QB, soph.; Justin Rankins, RB, sr.; Imoni Donadelle, WR, jr.
Defensive numbers — 20.5 points allowed per game, 325.4 yards allowed per game, 41 sacks, 19 interceptions
Key defensive players — Trey Washington, DB, soph.; Spencer Phillips, DE, sr.
No. 4 Central Missouri
Record — 10-1, co-MIAA conference champs
National ranking — No. 15
Offensive numbers — 48.6 ppg, 570.2 yards per game — 218.4 rushing, 351.8 passing
Key offensive players — Brook Bolles, QB, sr.; Shae Wyatt, WR., soph.; Zach Davidson, TE, jr.
Defensive numbers — 29.4 points allowed per game, 410.9 yards allowed per game, 35 sacks, 9 interceptions
Key defensive players — John Embry, LB, sr.; Ubong Udom, DL, jr.; Codie Bell, DB, jr.
No. 5 University of Indianapolis
Record — 9-1
National ranking — No. 14
Offensive numbers — 49.1 ppg, 520.2 yards per game — 269.6 rushing, 250.6 passing
Key offensive players — Al McKeller, RB, jr.; TJ Edwards, QB, sr.; Toriano Clinton, RB, soph.
Defensive numbers — 15.8 points allowed per game, 307.4 yards allowed per game, 26 sacks, 13 interceptions
Key defensive players — Connor Steeb, DB, jr.; Jacob Schmatz, DL, sr.; Joe Lambright, LB, sr.
No. 6 Harding
Record — 10-1
National ranking — No. 12
Offensive numbers — 36 ppg, 428.9 yards per game — 393.8 rushing, 35.1 passing
Key offensive players — Cole Chancey, RB, jr.; Tristan Tucker, RB, jr., Preston Paden, QB, jr.
Defensive numbers — 12.7 points allowed per game, 263.5 yards allowed per game, 25 sacks, 14 interceptions
Key defensive players — Chris Wein, LB, sr.; Dylan Hendricks, LB, jr.; Jacory Nichols, DB, sr.
No. 7 Lindenwood
Record — 8-3 GLVC conference champs
National ranking — Receiving votes (8)
Offensive numbers — 33.1 ppg, 445.9 yards per game — 133.5 rushing, 312.4 passing
Key offensive players — Cade Brister, QB, soph.; Nash Sutherlin, RB, jr.; Payton Rose, WR, soph.
Defensive numbers — 29.5 points allowed per game, 426.2 yards allowed per game, 25 sacks, 9 interceptions
Key defensive players — Drew Seers, LB, sr.; Grady Daniels, DB, jr.; Tayvian Weary, DL, soph.
