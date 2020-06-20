WARRENSBURG — One day after his teammate signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, Mules baseball pitcher Jonathan Sprinkle struck his own deal, signing with the Houston Astros.
Sprinkle spent three seasons with the Mules and was an All-MIAA First-Team relief pitcher in 2019.
Sprinkle was also tabbed as an All-Region pitcher by three different publications following his season with a 4-2 record, 2.23 ERA and 10 saves.
He set a new UCM single-season record striking out 15 batters per nine innings.
For his career, Sprinkle made 53 appearances and three starts and pitched to a 6-3 record with a 2.69 and 13 saves.
He struck out 142 batters to just 28 walks in 87 innings.
His 13 career saves are tied for eighth all-time at UCM and with 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings, he set the career record by almost three punchouts.
Sprinkle kept runners off base surrendering 53 hits and 28 walks in his 87 innings pitched.
He held opposing hitters to a .171 batting average and of his 53 hits, 38 were singles.
With Jordan Fowler signing with Philadelphia, that gives the Mules 77 to sign a professional contract in the history of the program and 13 that have been coached by Kyle Crookes.
