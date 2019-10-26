WARRENSBURG - For a second straight week, an interception returned for a touchdown helped keep No. 11 Central Missouri’s perfect season alive.
Mules linebacker Deven Smith had the game-changing play for the Mules, hauling in Pittsburg State quarterback Mak Sexton’s pass at the line of scrimmage and taking it back 33-yards to give the Mules a lead they would never relinquish late in the third quarter.
“I put my head right into the guard and I saw the quarterback start dropping back and I was like ‘oh, dude, this is going to be a screen,’ so I took one step back and I waited on it and he threw it right to me.”
Smith’s touchdown sparked a second half resurgence by Central Missouri to overcome a halftime deficit for the fourth time this season in a 36-28 win over the Gorillas on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Walton Stadium.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the group of defensive guys who stepped it up and made some plays,” Central Missouri head coach Jim Svoboda said. “That’s what we needed. We were just wallowing around in the mud on offense there for a quarter of the second half.”
After jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first five minutes of first quarter, the Mules had been held scoreless while Pittsburg State rallied to take a 14-13 lead. The Mules first three possessions after the halftime intermission ended in punts.
“As an offensive kind of guy, it was really frustrating because we kept shooting ourselves in the foot for the most part,” Svoboda said. “Give credit to the Pittsburg State defense, they did a nice job of slowing us down and we did a nice job of slowing us down”
Smith’s return gave UCM a 19-14 lead following a failed two-point conversion.
Sam Knowlton would extended the Mules lead out to 22-14 with a 43-yard field goal with 12 minutes, 12 seconds left in the final frame.
Pittsburg State had an answer for Central Missouri retaking the lead, driving 73-yards on five plays to score on a 26-yard run by Bryce Murphy on a reverse.
Central Missouri held its ground on the two-point conversion, wrapping up Gorillas quarterback Brandon Mlekus shy of the end zone to retain a two-point cushion, 22-20.
The running back duo of Koby Wilkerson and Devante Turner gave the Mules some breathing room following the Gorillas score.
Wilkerson accounted for 59 yards on the eight-play, 70-yard drive while Turner capped it off with a seven-yard run to make it a 29-20 game with 6:19 remaining. (Wilkerson also completed a pass for four yards to tight end Zach Davidson on the drive, but it was nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty.)
Turner ran for 99 yards on the afternoon on 23 carries while Wilkerson amassed 98 yards on 13 touches while also leading the team in receiving yards with 76 on three catches.
Central Missouri’s defense sealed the win on the following drive, picking off Sexton for a second time as the Gorillas turned to its passing offense down nine points.
Pittsburg State rotated Sexton and Mlekus throughout the afternoon, transforming from a veer attack helmed by Mlekus to the spread offense under the direction of Sexton at a moment’s notice.
“Our defensive coaches did an amazing job of getting these kids ready for that,” Svoboda said. “That’s the thing we talked about all week was keeping your assignment and then discipline and then just destroying the play once you assess what it is and I thought our defense did a really good job of that today.”
Linebacker Kolesen Crane destroyed the Sexton pass on third and long, taking it back 19-yards to the Pittsburg State six-yard line.
Two plays later, Brook Bolles turned the pick into points with a six-yard run to push the UCM lead out to 36-20.
Pittsburg State made things interesting in the final 5:34, driving 67 yards on 17 plays to make it 36-28 following a successful two-point conversion with 2:45 remaining in the contest. Mlekus found wide receiver Lorenzo West for a two-yard score on fourth and goal
Wide receiver Shae Wyatt handled the onside kick for the Mules, who ran off the remaining time to secure its eighth victory in-a-row.
Central Missouri appeared to be ready to run away from Pittsburg State in the opening five minutes of action.
Bolles found Cam Saunders for an 18-yard score on the opening possession then Davidson for an 11-yard touchdown to open up a 13-0 lead with
“I was pretty confident going in and then after our first two drives I was really confident because we took it right down the field and they didn’t seem to slow us down much,” Svoboda said.
Central Missouri would go punt-punt-missed 41-yard field goal by Chris Diddle- punt to end the first half.
“I think we were kind of in our own head,” Bolles said. “We just got off track of Mules football and weren’t really playing our game.”
Pittsburg State regrouped after back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game, scoring on a 25-yard run by Tyler Adkins in the first quarter and a 27-yard run by Mlekus in the second quarter to lead 14-13 at the half.
The Mules racked up 489 yards of offense in the win, split almost even been the run and the pass with 233 rushing yards and 256 passing yards.
Bolles completed 14 of 33 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns, reaching 4,022 on his career, the second most in UCM history. He trails Eric Czerniewski by 8,825 yards for the top spot.
Central Missouri moves to 8-0 with the win for the first time since 2002 and for just the second time in program history.
The Mules will hit the road in week nine, traveling up to Kearney, Nebraska to take on Nebraska-Kearney at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Lopers (5-3) are coming off a 37-31 loss to Fort Hays State.
