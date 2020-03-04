KANSAS CITY — The MIAA announced the postseason honors and teams for the 2020 womens basketball season.
Central Missouri’s Megan Skaggs was named the MIAA Player of the Year as teammate Nija Collier was the MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Dave Slifer was voted the MIAA Coach of the Year.
Emporia State’ Tre’Zure Jobe was the MIAA Freshmen of the Year and Jessica Wayne was the other MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Skaggs finished in the top three in the MIAA with 17 points per game.
She also ranked top five in the MIAA for field goal percentage at 52.9 percent and 33 minutes per game.
Skaggs shot 37.8 percent from the three-point arc and was 80.8 percent at the free-throw line with 2.0 steals per game this season.
She helped the Jennies secure the MIAA regular-season title and end with a record of 18-1 in MIAA play.
Collier was the league leader with 9.5 rebounds per game as she grabbed 265 rebounds, 141 came on the defensive glass.
She was second in the conference with 54 blocked shots with an average of 2.2 per game.
Collier helped UCM lead the MIAA in scoring defense, giving up just 57.0 points per game and allowing teams to shoot 37.2 percent from the field, which was second-best in the MIAA.
Silfer was voted by his peers as coach of the year for the second time in three years.
He guided the Jennies to an 18-1 record in MIAA action which secured the program’s third regular-season crown under his leadership.
In the MIAA, Central Missouri ranks first in scoring defense, second in field goal percentage defense and defensive rebounds and top five for scoring margin, field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage defense.
Tre’Zure Jobe was tabbed as the MIAA Freshmen of the Year after scoring 17.6 points per game, which was second highest in the MIAA.
She also finished the season top five for free-throw percentage and steals and top 10 in assists and field goal percentage.
In MIAA action, Jobe led the conference with 18.6 points per game.
For back-to-back years, Jessica Wayne was recognized as the MIAA's top defensive player.
She led the conference in steals with 3.8 steals per game, which was 1.2 more per game than the next student athlete.
Wayne helped the Lady Hornets lead the conference in turnover margin as well.
ESU forced 589 turnovers and carried a margin of 8.79 per game.
2020 MIAA Postseason Awards
Player of the Year - Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri, Senior
Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Nija Collier - Central Missouri, Junior
Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Jessica Wayne - Emporia State, Senior
Freshman of the Year - Tre’Zure Jobe - Emporia State
Coach of the Year - Dave Slifer - Central Missouri
2020 MIAA All-Defensive Team
Central Missouri - Nija Collier- Central Missouri, Junior
Central Oklahoma - Shatoya Bryson, Senior
Emporia State - Jessica Wayne, Senior
Missouri Western - Katrina Roenfeldt, Senior
Missouri Western - Anastacia Johnson, Senior
2020 All-MIAA First-Team
Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri, Senior
Morgan Fleming - Central Missouri, Senior
Tre’Zure Jobe - Emporia State, Freshman
Corbyn Cunningham - Missouri Western, Junior
Kaylee DaMitz - Pittsburg State, Sophomore
2020 All-MIAA Second-Team
Nija Collier - Central Missouri, Junior
Kelsey Johnson - Central Oklahoma, Junior
Mollie Mounsey - Emporia State, Senior
Kacey Kennett - Fort Hays State, Senior
Brooke Carlson - Nebraska Kearney, Sophomore
2020 All-MIAA Third-Team
Jaden Hobbs - Fort Hays State, Junior
Katrina Roenfeldt - Missouri Western, Senior
Haley Simental - Nebraska Kearney, Senior
Tristan Gegg - Pittsburg State, Sophomore
Reagan Phelan - Washburn, Senior
2020 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Oklahoma - Shatoya Bryson - Senior; Micayla Haynes - Senior
Emporia State - Jessica Wayne - Senior
Fort Hays State - Belle Barbieri - Senior
Missouri Southern - Destiny Cozart - Senior; Chasidee Owens - Senior
Missouri Western - Chris Wilson - Senior
Nebraska Kearney - Maegan Holt - Sophomore; Klaire Kirsch - Sophomore; Kelsey Sanger - Junior
Newman - Kaitlyn Potter - Senior
Northeastern State - Cenia Hayes - Junior
Northwest Missouri - Mallory McConkey - Junior
Pittsburg State - Athena Alvarado - Senior; Meghan Maher - Senior
Washburn - Hunter Bentley - Washburn; Shelbe Piggie - Senior
