WARRENSBURG – Central Missouri Jennies basketball put two on the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Region Team as announced Friday, March 13.
Megan Skaggs made the D2CCA All-Region First-Team with Morgan Fleming making the D2CCA All-Region Second-Team.
For Skaggs, this is her first career All-Region award.
She was named the MIAA Player of the Year and was on the MIAA All-Tournament Team as the Jennies won both the MIAA regular season and Tournament championships.
She led the Jennies scoring 16.8 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 36% from three and 81% at the free-throw line.
Skaggs was a force all over the court grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game and averaging 2.1 steals, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks per game.
Skaggs is the only player in the MIAA this season in the top 20 in points, field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, rebounds, blocks and steals.
Earlier this season, Skaggs set a new UCM and MIAA record scoring 50 points in a Jennies win against Evangel.
Fleming appears on the D2CCA All-Region team for the first time as well.
Fleming was named to the All-MIAA Team for the second straight season and was the co-MVP of the MIAA Tournament.
Fleming is the only player in the top five in the MIAA in points and assists, scoring 16 points per game and passing out four assists.
Fleming is also among the league leaders shooting 43% from the floor and 77% from the free-throw line.
Defensively, Fleming is coming down with 5.6 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals.
Earlier this season, she became the first player at UCM since the year 2000 with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists in a career.
With her spot on the first-team, Skaggs is now eligible for the D2CCA All-American Team to be announced in the coming weeks.
Central Missouri was the only team with two members on the All-Region squad.
2019-20 D2CCCA All-Central Region Women's Basketball Team
First-Team
Brooke Olson, Minnesota - Duluth, Sophomore (Central Region Player of the Year)
Kaely Hummel, Sioux Falls, Senior
Megan Skaggs, Central Missouri, Senior
Berniezha Tidwell, Arkansas-Monticello, Senior
Katie Webb, Southeastern Oklahoma, Senior (2018-19 All-Central Region Second-Team Selection)
Second-Team
Tyra Aska, Southwestern Oklahoma, Senior
Cassie Askvig, Mary, Senior (2018-19 All-Central Region First-Team Selection)
Morgan Fleming, Central Missouri, Senior
Tre'Zure Jobe, Emporia State, Freshman
Erin Norling, Wayne State, Junior
