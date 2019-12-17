Skaggs drops 50 points on Evangel to set new school, MIAA record

WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri senior Megan Skaggs etched her name into the Jennies and MIAA record book on Tuesday, Dec. 17, dropping 50 points in a 85-64 win over Evangel.
The senior finished 18 of 20 from the field, making eight of nine 3-point attempts and was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
“How do you score fifty on twenty shots? That is just amazing,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “We’ve been trying to get Meg to shoot the ball 15 times a game for four years now and now tonight, she shoots twenty and gets fifty. That’s just a remarkable number.”
(Skaggs had only taken 15 shots or more in a game once prior to Tuesday, going for 20 points on 7 of 15 shooting against Harding as a sophomore.)
By reaching the half century mark, Skaggs set a new career-high, a new single-game scoring record for the Jennies basketball program and the women's single-game scoring record for the MIAA.
She eclipsed the former record of 46 points set by Rachel Matakas on Nov. 21, 1994 against Lindenwood. Matakas’ 46 points also represented the high mark in the MIAA, but was matched two other times as recently as 1999.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Skaggs said. “I don’t have fifty point games in mind whenever I walk into the gym, but it happened and I couldn’t be more happy.”
Skaggs entered the second half with 18 points and promptly scored the first four points for UCM. She added a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to get beyond her previous career-best of 25 points with 15 minutes, 14 seconds to work with in the second half.
“Sometimes, that halftime can get you cold, so when I hit my first three of the second half, I was like, I’m in rhythm still, I had the great shots still, so I took them,” Skaggs said.
The Park Hills-native outscored the Crusaders by herself in the third quarter, putting up 15 points while Evangel was held to 12, giving UCM a 59-46 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Skaggs’ sharpshooting was on full display in the final frame in which she went 5 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line to put away the Crusaders.
Her triple with 3:37 left secured her place in the record book with 47 points. Forty-five seconds later, the senior drained her final shot of the night for 50 points, prompting a timeout from the Jennies bench to recognize the milestone and a standing ovation from the 500 fans in attendance.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Skaggs said. “They knew who the hot hand was and made it a point to get me the ball, even if it was forced sometimes.”
Central Missouri needed Skaggs’ offensive output in the first half as Evangel matched the Jennies basket-for-basket.
UCM’s main source of offense in the opening half came from either Skaggs or Morgan Fleming.
The duo combined for 27 points to keep UCM afloat.
The rest of the Jennies squad were 3 of 18 from the field with Nija Collier accounting for five points as part of her seven points for the game.
Skaggs scored 13 of her 50 points on the night in the opening quarter, helping the Jennies out to a 20-14 lead.
Evangel opened the second frame with a 6-0 spurt to tie the game up at 20-20 by the eight minutes, 43 seconds mark.
“That first half was I thought we were a half step slow defensively,” Slifer said.
Skaggs and Fleming combined for a 10-0 run by themselves, giving the Jennies its largest lead of the first half, 30-20, with 6:31 left on a Skaggs trey.
The Crusaders outscored UCM 14-4 in the final six minutes of the first half to tie the game going into the intermission.
“The first half, they couldn’t guard Skaggs,” Slifer said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t guard them very well, so it was a very lackadaisical 34-all halftime. We got after it pretty hard at halftime.”
Outside of Skaggs, Central Missouri was 15 of 46 from the floor and 1 of 18 from three. Skaggs' eight made 3-pointers matches the third best mark in program history with Tayler Weiks, set against Northwest Missouri State on Dec. 5, 2015.
“We have not shot the three well,” Slifer said. “We just haven’t yet this year. And it’s just a thrill to see someone go eight for nine.”
Central Missouri is shooting 25% from three on the year (56 of 226), which ranks in the bottom 10% of all Division II teams.
“I don’t get it,” Slifer said. “I don’t understand it. We’ve got good shooters, we just don’t have a good rhythm yet, so hopefully tonight will give us a little better rhythm.”
Fleming finished with 11 points as the only other Jennies to reach double-figures. She also had UCM’s only other made 3-pointer.
Central Missouri’s 85 points represents a season-high for the unit after having scored 70 points or fewer in the first nine games of the season with just 12 points coming off of a fast break.
“It’s hard for us to fast break and score,” Slifer said. “I am trying to get the pace increased because our pace is just so slow. We’ve got to get the ball up and down just a little bit just to get some easy buckets.”
The win moves the Jennies to 7-3 on the season.
Central Missouri finishes out the 2019 portion of its schedule on Thursday, Dec. 19, against another NAIA opponent, Avila. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
