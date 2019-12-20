In their final game in 2019, Central Missouri Jennies Basketball went out with a bang scoring 99 points in a 99-62 non conference win over Avila on Thursday, Dec. 19. The win puts the Jens at 8-3 as they finish over their non conference schedule.
The Jennies hit plenty of season highs in the win: 99 points, 41 field goals, 50 rebounds. 57.7 field goal percentage, 25 assists, seven blocks.
The Jennies shot 57.7% from the floor and hit nine three-pointers while holding Avila to just 35.1% shooting.
UCM had a big advantage on the glass with 50 rebounds to the Eagles 21. Of the 50, 19 were offensive which led to 19 second-chance points.
Central Missouri passed the ball well dishing out 25 assists on 41 made field goals.
The last time UCM grabbed 50 rebounds in a game came back on Feb. 5, 2015 against Southwest Baptist. Their last game with 25 assists was Nov. 12, 2012 against Evangel when they had 27.
UCM also took advantage of seven blocks shots as they played well in both the offensive and defensive paint. UCM outscored Avila 58-20 in the paint.
Central Missouri scored the first eight points in the game starting out with three-point buckets from Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs. After Avila got on the board, UCM scored six straight to go on top 14-2 and the rout was on. The Jens held the Eagles to just eight points in the first quarter and led 21-8 after 10 minutes.
Things didn't change much in the second quarter. A three from Gigi McAtee gave UCM a 20-point lead, 30-10 with 7:26 left to play in the half. The Eagles hung with the Jens, actually outscoring them the rest of the half 15-13 and UCM led 43-25 at the break.
The Jennies really stepped on the gas in the third quarter scoring 29 points. The Jens shot 79% in the frame, 11-14. A pair of Kim Crown free throws made it a 30-point lead and another Crown layup in the closing seconds put UCM ahead 72-40 with one quarter left.
The Jennies cleared their bench in the fourth quarter. Adria Costley gave UCM their largest lead, 96-51, and the Jens cruised to a 99-62 win.
Crown led UCM scoring a career-high 18 points on 6-9 shooting with nine rebounds. She sank six at the line.
Nija Collier picked up a double-double scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds. She also blocked three shots.
Skaggs and Ellisha Davis each scored 11 points. Skaggs also had four assists and six rebounds.
McAtee and Ryann Stearns scored 10 each. Stearns had five assists and four boards.
Morgan Fleming scored nine points with seven assists and six rebounds.
Central Missouri won’t see game action again until 2020. The Jennies start back up conference play on the road taking on Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
