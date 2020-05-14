KANSAS CITY - The MIAA announced its 2019-20 academic awards for the sport of mens golf.
Central Missouri had seven golfers make the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and one earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, the MIAA did not issue an All-Conference Team in mens golf, which also took away the Scholar-Athlete award.
In total, more than 50 students across the MIAA were recognized for their academic achievements.
The MIAA's highest academic honor, the MIAA Academic Excellence award, requires a cumulative GPA of 4.0.
The Mules Ian Barnes was the only MIAA Golfer to earn that award this year.
The senior from Licking, Missouri, has a 4.0 GPA in finance.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0.
They must also have at least two terms of attendance at their current institution to be recognized.
Central Missouri Mules golf academic honor roll members:
- Ian Barnes
- Andrew Eaton
- Matt Hoemann
- Eric Pahls
- Sam Parrott
- JD Pedersen
- Caleb Peters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.