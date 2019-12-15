Central Missouri wrestling took part in the 41st Annual Midwest Classic on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Emmett Kuntz led the Mules through the first day of Indianapolis' Midwest Classic with two wins. At 149 pounds, Kuntz opened the day with a 7-6 decision over Joey Hancock of Queens. The junior transfer then lost his second match by fall in 1:28 to Drury's Juwan Edmond before bouncing back with another 7-6 decision win, this time against Sammy Peticos of UNC Pembroke. Kuntz lost his final match of the day to Noah Ottum of Colorado School of Mines in a 13-3 major decision.
John Feeney, Conner Dalton, Austin Morgan and Dominique Hampton each went 1-2 opening day of the Classic.
At 133 pounds, Feeney won his first match of the day with a 9-8 decision over King's Elijah. Also winning his first match of the Classic was Dalton at 141 pounds. Dalton earned a 17-2 technical fall victory over Limestone's James Nutter Benjamin. At 157 pounds, Morgan suffered a first-round 16-0 technical fall loss to Urbana's Cole Houser. In his second match, Morgan picked up his only victory of the day with a 5-2 decision over Lindenwood's Tim Bogar. Hampton's lone win of day one was a 8-5 decision over Mercyhurst's Trever Begin at 184 pounds.
With no one advancing into Sunday's matches of the Midwest Classic, the Mules head back to Warrensburg. Central Missouri returns to competition in the new year against Lindenwood on Jan. 4. The dual is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in St. Charles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.