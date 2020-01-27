Mules Basketball tied their season-high with 14 three's in a 79-63 loss to Northeastern State on the road. The RiverHawks shot over 50% for the seventh time this season while also winning the rebounding battle 39-19.
The Mules are now 0-6 on the road.
After scoring the first basket of the game, Northeastern State never lost their lead in the entire 40 minutes against the Mules.
At the first media timeout, the RiverHawks lead 19-8. Central Missouri responded with an 8-0 run off the timeout for the largest scoring advantage of the game.
Northeastern State shot an impressive 64.3% from the three and 61.5% from the field in the first half.
Central Missouri also had an impressive first-half offense, hitting 9-16 from the three and 14-32 from the field.
With a 46-38 lead at the half, the RiverHawks continued to lead early into the second half, outscoring the Mules 33-25 in the final 20 minutes.
The Mules finished 24-62 from the field for 38.7% and 14-33 from beyond the arc for 42.4%.
The RiverHawks hit 27-52 for 51.9% from inside the arc while finishing 9-19 for 47.4% from the three-point range.
Northeastern State also had the defensive advantage over the Mules, winning the rebounding battled 39-19.
Northeastern scored 32 of the 79 points in the paint, while the Mules totaled just 16 points from inside the paint.
Over half of the Mules 63 points were scored by players off the bench, lead by Shae Wyatt with 15.
Central Missouri finished with a season-low of four turnovers.
Kendale Hampton finished 6-11 from the field and 4-7 from the three to lead the Mules with 16 points. Hampton also shared the team-high for four rebounds.
Wyatt record a new season-high of 15 points, shooting 50% for the first time this season.
In his first game back from an ankle injury, DeAndre Sorrells went 4-8 from inside the arc and 4-7 from outside to finish with 12 points while joining Hampton with four boards.
Sorrells also finished with the team-high of four assists.
Central Missouri has now matched their season-high of 14 three's for the third time this season.
Mules Basketball (7-11, 2-7 MIAA) returns home next week for another pair of MIAA matchups. First, Central Missouri faces Emporia State at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29,, followed by the Washburn Ichabods on Saturday, Feb. 1.
