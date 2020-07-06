WARRENSBURG - A third Mules pitcher from the 2020 squad has signed a deal with an MLB organization as Evan Reifert has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Reifert came to the Mules before the start of the 2020 season after playing two years at North Iowa Area Community College.
He entered four games in relief throwing 2.2 innings while allowing one hit and striking out four, pitching to a 3.37 ERA.
In two out of his four appearances, Reifert struck out two batters in an inning of work.
Reifert was a standout at Wilton High School ranked as the No. 12 recruit in Iowa and the No. 4 right-handed pitcher after graduating in 2017.
The Texas Rangers drafted him in the 30th round in 2018 but he elected to stay in college.
After two years at North Iowa Area CC, Reifert had signed with North Carolina and appeared in fall scrimmages in 2019 before joining Central Missouri.
Reifert is the third Mule to sign with an MLB organization this summer.
Jordan Fowler signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and Jonathan Sprinkle with the Houston Astros.
He is the 78th Mule to sign a professional contract in the history of the program and the 14th that has been coached by Kyle Crookes.
