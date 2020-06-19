WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri Mules baseball camps is getting into full swing this month and spots are open.
All Mules baseball camps take place at Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field on the University of Central Missouri campus.
All campers must fill out the indemnification and medical treatment forms to complete registration.
Once the registration process online is completed online, UCM states there is no need to bring a print out of the insurance forms.
Mules Junior Camp
- Dates: June 29 - July 1
- Ages: 8-14 (Ages 8-11, 8 10:30 a.m. each day and ages 12-14 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day)
- Cost: $80
- Bring all baseball equipment each day, marked with name and phone number. Catchers should bring their own gear. Water will be provided and the UCM Baseball Team Store will be open throughout camp.
Stars of Tomorrow
- Dates: June 16, July 21, Aug. 8, Oct.4
- Ages: 15 and older
- Cost: $125 for position players/catchers, $150 for pitcher and $225 for two-way plus position player and pitcher evaluation
- Limit: 20 pitchers, 28 position players and eight catchers per date
- Bring all baseball equipment. Catchers should bring their own gear. No metal cleats are allowed on the turf. Molded cleats (recommended) or turf shoes only.
For more questions and information contact Kyle Crookes at (660) 543-6800 or crookes@ucmo.edu; or Alex Backhaus at (660) 543-4892 or backhaus@ucmo.edu.
