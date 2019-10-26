Previewing No. 11 Central Missouri vs. Pittsburg State (RV)

Central Missouri’s second major hurdle for an MIAA title rolls into Walton Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The No. 11 Mules (7-0, 7-0 MIAA) host Pittsburg State (5-2, 5-2) looking to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2001.
Central Missouri is coming off a 34-27 win over Emporia State in Emporia, Kansas.
Pittsburg State, which was ranked as high as No. 13 in the AFCA polls and is now receiving votes, lost 42-41 to Fort Hays State after a missed field goal in the final minute of the game and has now lost back-to-back games.
Pittsburg State won last season’s meeting 48-28 in Pittsburg.
UCM Offense vs. Pittsburg State Defense
The vaunted Central Missouri passing attack will face its toughest challenge to date against the Gorillas defense.
Pittsburg State has limited teams to just 148.6 passing yards per game — bolstered by holding Northeastern State, Lincoln and Nebraska-Kearney to double digits passing. Fort Hays threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns in the week seven shootout.
Central Missouri leads the nation in total offense, 563.1 yards per game, and points per game, 50.9.
Senior quarterback Brook Bolles leads the nation in touchdown passes with 25 while completing 56% of his passes for 2,213 yards on the year — fourth best nationally.
Bolles’ top two receiving weapons have been Zach Davidson and Shae Wyatt. Davidson hauled in a touchdown against Emporia State for his 12th of the season. Wyatt had nine receptions for 195 yards. Both rank in the top three in yards per reception nationally.
Central Missouri has converted on over half of its third down attempts, 53%, the sixth best mark nationally.
The Gorillas defense has held teams to 24.1 points per game on the year.
Pittsburg State’s front line is led by two-time All-America selection Simanu’a Thomas who has 23 tackles, 10 of those coming in the backfield for either a tackle for loss or a sack.
Junior linebacker Kaden Roy leads the team in tackles with 57.
UCM Defense vs. Pittsburg State Offense
The Mules have the tall task of game planning for not one quarterback, but two different signal callers and offensive schemes.
The Gorillas two-QB system features the dual threat signal caller Brandon Mlekus and Mak Sexton. Pittsburg State has also used Matt Harman at quarterback.
Mlekus is the Gorillas top rusher on the year with 374 yards on a team-high 92 carries.
Sexton is the throwing quarterback for Pittsburg State, completing 71 of 120 passes for 975 yards on the year with seven touchdowns to five interceptions. Mlekus can also throw it, completing 21 of 44 passes for 582 yards and six scores to two picks.
Both quarterbacks favorite target is senior Lorenzo West, who leads the team with 23 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns. He has gone over 150 yards receiving in the last two games.
At the running back spot, the Gorillas trot out three backs in Tyler Adkins, Tucker Horak and Kiah Kintchen.
The trio have combined for over 700 yards on the season with Horak leading the goal line push at seven rushing touchdowns.
Pittsburg State’s offense averages 41.9 points per game and 456.7 yards per game.
Central Missouri comes into the game allowing 29.1 ppg and 416.6 ypg.
Defensive end Ubong Udom picked up a half sack in the Mules win over Emporia State, for a MIAA-leading six.
Safety Codie Bell, who had the game-winning interception returned for a touchdown in the win over Emporia State, leads the team with 43 tackles.
Linebackers John Embrey and Kolesen Crane have both eclipsed 30 tackles on the season with Embrey racking up 38 and Crane 31.
Central Missouri has forced 16 fumbles on the season, but has only recovered seven.
Odds and Ends
The game is UCM’s annual Military Appreciation Day with all active and retired military members and their families receiving free admission to the game. A B-2 flyover is scheduled for the game, weather permitting.
Pittsburg State leads the all-time series with UCM 43-11-2, but the series is split 5-5 in the last 10 meetings with UCM winning three out of the last four.
Bolles started his first game as a Mule against the Gorillas, completing 15 of 37 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
