No. 11 Central Missouri will attempt to achieve a mark no other Mules squad has reached in 120 years of football being played in Warrensburg on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Kearney, Nebraska.
The Mules are looking for their ninth-straight win when they takes on the Lopers at noon.
This year’s Central Missouri team, coming off a 36-28 win over Pittsburg State, is just the second team in program history to start 8-0 and is one of the 14 remaining undefeated teams in Division II.
In the first Super Regional rankings, Central Missouri checked in at No. 2 in Region 3.
Nebraska-Kearney is also in the midst of a historic season, as the Lopers are on track for its first winning season since 2011 with a 5-3 record.
The Lopers season-defining win came in week seven when the Lopers knocked off then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri State 24-17, which put UCM in sole possession of the top spot in the MIAA. UNK fell 37-31 to Fort Hays in week eight.
Central Missouri leads the all-time series with Nebraska-Kearney 8-2 with a 6-1 record against the Lopers under head coach Jim Svoboda including six-straight since 2012.
The Mules won last season’s meeting 42-35.
UCM Offense vs. UNK Defense
Central Missouri’s offense remains one of the best in Division II, averaging 49 points per game, second most nationally and 553.9 yards of total offense, the best mark nationally.
Brook Bolles has been the catalyst throwing for 2,469 yards on the season and 27 touchdowns, both top five totals in Division II.
Tight end Zach Davidson has 12 touchdowns on the year, ranking fourth in the nation.
Running backs Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson combined for nearly 200 yard while Wilkerson was the team’s top receiver.
Turner’s 659 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season place him second in the MIAA in both categories.
Central Missouri will face another stiff challenge against UNK after posting 489 yards on the No. 4 defense in the MIAA in Pittsburg State.
Nebraska-Kearney comes into the contest allowing only 323.6 yards per game, which tops the MIAA and 22.1 points per game, the second best mark in the conference.
The Lopers allow just 16.8 first downs per game and have held teams to a 35% third down conversion rate.
Defensive back LaRoy James leads the team with 57 total tackles followed by linebacker Sal Silvio with 52 to go along with three fumble recoveries.
UCM Defense vs. UNK Offense
Nebraska-Kearney’s offense is also one of the best nationally, at least in one category — time of possession.
The Lopers have the ball on offense a whopping 33:48 on average, ranking fifth in Division II. In their upset of Northwest Missouri State, UNK held the ball for 41:01.
UNK runs an old-school option attack for its offensive system, leading the MIAA in rushing yards at 317 yards per game.
Helming the offense is redshirt-freshman TJ Davis, who has run for 621 yards and eight touchdowns, both team-highs. Davis has completed 50% of his passes, 24 of 48, for 357 yards and two touchdowns
The Lopers have three capable backs beside Davis in David Goodwin, Dayton Sealey and Darrius Webb. Goodwin leads the trio with 569 yards while Webb accounts for the most touchdowns with seven.
Nebraska-Kearney is averaging 31.4 points per game
Central Missouri comes into the game holding teams to 29 points per game. UCM ranks third best in the MIAA against the run, holding teams to an average of 131.5 rushing yards per game.
The Mules have had an interception in each of the last four games and scored a defensive touchdown in back-to-back weeks.
Central Missouri is averaging a tick under two sacks per game led by Ubong Udom’s seven on the year.
