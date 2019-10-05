No. 17 Central Missouri will look to continue its best start in the last decade with a road trip to Joplin for a clash with Missouri Southern at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Lions, enter week five of the season at 1-3 while the Mules are a perfect 4-0.
The struggling football program brought in Jeff Sims from Garden City Community College, who lost the NJCAA national championship in 2018 to revive the team.
The success at the junior college level has not translated over to the MIAA yet, but the Lions have more wins at this point in the season than they have had at this point in the previous two years.
Central Missouri has won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the two teams. The Mules set a school record 731 yards of total offense in last season’s win.
UCM Offense vs. Missouri Southern Defense
Central Missouri proved it is more than a one-trick Mule in week four, rushing for 314 yards and six touchdowns in its win over Washburn.
Devante Turner tallied four of those scores, rushing for 128 yards while Koby Wilkerson added two scores. The duo leads the MIAA in rushing touchdowns with five each.
Brook Bolles, who completed 11 of 21 passes in the win for two touchdowns, has put together a strong start to the season.
The senior is sixth nationally averaging 330.5 yards of total offense per game.
Bolles’ 14 passing touchdowns rank second nationally and he is 11th in passing yards per game at 287.5.
The Missouri Southern defense ranks 10th in the MIAA, allowing 466.8 yards. The Lions have given up an average of 40.8 points per game.
Missouri Southern Offense vs. UCM Defense
Missouri Southern quarterback Jacob Park leads the nation in the one category that no QB wants to lead — total interceptions. The former Iowa State signal caller has tossed it to the opposition 13 times in four weeks, 10 in the last two.
Sims defended his quarterback in the team’s weekly press conference, saying, “I will tell you that the product of our 10 interceptions in two games is 5 percent Jacob Park and 95 percent everybody else,” according to the Joplin Globe.
Outside of the interceptions, Parks ranks second in the MIAA in passing yards per game, first in passing attempts and second in passing yards.
Converted quarterback Dwayne Lawson, who went to Virginia Tech out of high school as a QB, lost the quarterback competition in the fall, but has since been a valuable asset to the receiving corps. He leads the MIAA in receiving yards with 465, yards per game at 116.3 and has the longest receiving touchdown of the year at 93 yards.
The Lions have given up 10 sacks — Central Missouri has registered 16 on the season, led by MIAA-leader Ubong Udom’s four.
UCM ranks fourth in the MIAA in average yards allowed, 375.3, and fifth in scoring defense, allowing 27.3 points per game.
Odds and Ends
This will be the first time that Central Missouri will play in Joplin since the addition of $1.3 million video board.
The Mules have scored more than 50 points against the Lions in the last four meetings while holding Missouri Southern to less than 10 points in three out of the last four games.
Both Turner and Udom were named MIAA Players of the Week following their performances in week four. The Mules have now claimed four MIAA Player of the Week awards and have won the offensive award in three out of the fourth weeks this season.
