WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri scored a season-low 53 points in a 56-53 loss to William Jewell to close out the Fairfield Inn Classic on Sunday, Nov. 17.
“You are not going to win very many games scoring fifty-three points and shooting thirty-one percent from the field,” Central Missouri coach Doug Karleksint said.
The Mules finished with season lows in 3-pointers made (5), field goal percentage (31.3%) and 3-point percentage (21.7) and matched the season-low in field goals made (20).
“We had numerous good looks,” Karleskint said. “Didn’t finish well around the basket for a second straight game. Gave up so many baskets that were close that we didn’t finish because we don’t go up strong. I think that has been our story for the four games. We give away so many points because we don’t finish around the basket.”
Central Missouri finished shooting 36% (8 of 22) on shots classified as lay-ups in the contest.
“We don’t really have a rim protector and so in practice, we get a false sense of reality when we are scoring on some scoop shots and in games, you’ve got to explode and play rim level,” Karleskint said. “You’ve got to explode and shoot over folks and go through some contact instead of avoiding in the paint, in the arc area because I think we expect to get bailed out and it’s not happening.”
The Mules were just 7 of 19 on shots inside the three-point line. From beyond the three, the Mules connect on just five of their 23 attempts.
William Jewell led for all but one possession in the game as a Gavin Pinkley dunked tied the game up at 2-2 in the opening three minutes of action.
The Cardinals answered with a 3-pointer, one of their eight on the night, to regain the lead for good.
William Jewell doubled up UCM 12-6 eight minutes into the half and maintained the edge through the halftime buzzer, leading 33-27 at the break.
The Mules got within a basket three times over the back half of the first frame, but were unable to draw even.
William Jewell opened up its largest lead of the night with a 5-0 run out of the intermission to lead 35-23
Central Missouri whittled the deficit down to four, 40-36, on a lay-up by Joshua Greer.
Greer led the Mules with a game- and season-high nine points while bringing down three rebounds to go along with a block and an assist.
“I thought today was probably his best game as far as utilizing his athleticism,” Karleskint said. “He is one that can really, really help us. He’s got to make strides on the defensive end and knowing what we want out of every offensive possession, but he is a guy that we are looking for and we recruited to do a lot of different things.”
The Cardinals worked their advantage back up to eight points before a 5-0 run by the Mules on a Pinkley lay-up and a three from Michael Winger made it a one-score game at 48-45.
The Mules kept the deficit at three before going scoreless for almost five minutes.
Central Missouri went without a basket from the six minute mark of the second half until Matt Wilkinson knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:09 left to get the Mules within three, 54-51.
The Mules had just one point during the nearly five minute long stretch on a free throw by Garrett Luinstra while the Cardinals mustered just four points in the stretch.
Central Missouri made it a one-point game following Wilkinson’s three, setting up a press that led to a Kendale Hampton steal and a lay-up by Dyllan Robinson.
William Jewell converted a pair of free throws on the other end to get its lead back up to three points, 56-53.
The Mules had a look at a three in the final seconds, but Wilkinson’s shot clanged off the back iron, giving William Jewell its first win in the series since 1958 and the first win in Warrensburg since the 1932-33 season.
Central Missouri went 10 deep on Sunday afternoon with all 10 players entering the scoring column, though none reached double-figures.
“But just finding a line-up that we are pleased with on a day in, day out basis it’s been a struggle,” Karleskint said. “We’ve got to have some leaders step, got to have some guys step up on a consistent basis because right now we are so inconsistent. We knew that was going to be a process going in with so many new guys.”
Koray Gilbert added eight points and Pinkley and Daniel Ferris chipped in seven points.
Robinson finished with six points and eight rebounds — five coming on the offensive end.
Central Missouri travels to Wayne, Nebraska, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, to take on Wayne State.
Central Missouri 70, Upper Iowa 65
The Mules picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, Nov. 16, holding off Upper Iowa 70-65 led by a strong showing by Pinkley.
The sophomore forward put together the first double-double of the season for UCM, logging 20 points and 17 rebounds.
Central Missouri jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening eight minutes of play, staking out a 21-10 lead on a free throw by Ferris to cap off a three-point play.
The Mules maintained their lead through halftime at 35-27, but briefly gave it up as the Peacocks went on a 10-0 run to lead 25-24. UCM closed the half on an 11-2 run.
Central Missouri once again managed to gain an 11-point edge in the second half, 47-36, on a three by Pinkley, only for Upper Iowa to erase it and take a 53-52 lead with eight minutes left in the game.
The Mules responded with a 9-0 run to provide the distance needed to close out the victory.
Michael Winger finished as the second-leading scorer for the Mules with 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from three while Gilbert chipped in 11 points.
Central Missouri finished the night shooting 39.3% from the field and 52.4% from three (11 of 21).
