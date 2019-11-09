WARRENSBURG — All that stands between No. 10 Mules football and an outright MIAA title is a trip to Maryville on Nov. 16.
The University of Central Missouri clinched at least a share of the conference title with a 73-6 blowout of Lincoln on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Warrensburg on senior day.
"It is just in the history of UCM, it is a big win," Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said. "I think we have a real special group of kids this year. I am just really happy for them. Any time you set your goals high and you achieve those, it is a special moment."
This is the first time since 2003 that Mules (10-0) have claimed at least a share of the conference title.
"You have to have a collection of individuals that share a common vision and do not waver from that and that is really what has happened here," Svoboda said. "We have had several games that could have gone either way and these kids just couldn't and wouldn't see it any other way."
The Mules came out in their camo uniforms for Military Appreciation Day, but it was the Lincoln defense that appeared to be wearing camoflage as the Blue Tigers defense couldn't be found all afternoon.
Central Missouri's 73 points broke the program record for single-game scoring, marking the third time the Mules have gone over 70 points in an afternoon this season with the last coming against Missouri Southern in a 71-42 win.
The Mules settled for three points on the first drive but scored touchdowns on seven of their final eight drives to end the first half.
"You always want to start out fast and jump on the other team but in particular, when you are undefeated, you usually take the best shot from the other team and what you do not want to do is give them any momentum and give them confidence in the process," Svoboda said. "It was important to tell the players that is what we are going to do and kind of put it back on them."
Redshirt senior Brook Bolles got things going quickly in his final regular season game at Walton Stadium on the second UCM drive of the game as he found Zach Davidson from 14 yards out to secure a 10-0 lead with 9:37 left in the first quarter.
"We came back after the field goal and said we needed to be more physical and we did that the rest of the game," Bolles said.
Devante Turner, who finished the day as the leading rusher for UCM with 101 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, scored his first with seven minutes, 17 seconds left in the first quarter, giving UCM a 17-0 lead.
The route was on from there.
"That was our motto all week, to come out fast and keep swinging away," Bolles said. "I love the fight in these guys, no matter if we are down by 20 or up by 20, it is the same mentality the whole way. We are one play at a time and that is the way we do it."
UCM recovered an onside kick attempt on the ensuing kickoff.
The Mules then closed the half with 35-unanswered points to lead 52-0 at the intermission.
The time of possession was equal in the first half, but the offensive production was not.
UCM recorded 18 first downs in the first half compared to five for Lincoln.
The Mules racked up 558 yards of offense in the first half on 45 plays. Lincoln had 33 plays for 115 yards in the first half.
UCM finished the game with 790 yards of total offense, a new school record.
Lincoln totaled 263 yards.
Five Mules scored in the first half.
Turner was the only Mule with multiple touchdowns in the first half as he had three.
Jalen Marsalis, Shae Wyatt and Koby Wilkerson joined Turner and Davidson in the scoring column.
Bolles' day came to an early end in the second quarter with his team up 45-0 with 10:10 left in the first half.
Bolles finished the day 17-20 through the air for 363 yards and five touchdowns.
His longest of the day came on a 74-yard touchdown pass to Wilkerson.
The senior signal caller also led the Mules to score on all but one drive in his brief appearance, the first one.
"It means a lot, especially after coming back from an injury last year," Bolles said. "Both of my older brothers had maybe six or so MIAA Championships, so it means a lot to me especially for that sake to say I did something they did."
Kyle Bradley took over the offense in the second quarter.
"This is the plan, we want to jump on these guys, we want to remove all doubt early and if you do it right early then a whole bunch of guys will get to play and that is what happened today," Svoboda said.
Bradley led the Mules to a touchdown on his first drive, the final score of the half.
UCM would see redshirt sophomore Logan Twehous and redshirt sophomore Jordan Flowers in at quarterback in the second half.
There were four scores in the final 30 minutes of play.
Three of those scores came from UCM.
Bradley found redshirt senior Kareem Sanders for six, Salvatore Garozzo ran one in and Jordan Pringle ran in the final score of the game.
"That was really impressive to me to be honest with you," Svoboda said of the play from players at all levels of the depth chart. "Those backup kids got in there and were so excited to play and executed well and they had the sideline so in-tuned to what they were doing out there and that is really a neat thing to see."
Hosea Franklin scored the lone Lincoln touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter on a pass from Desmond Hunter.
While the Mules won big, UCM did suffer a loss at the linebacker position.
Kolesen Crane had to be carried off the field in the second quarter and was taken directly to the locker room.
"It does not really look good," Svoboda said on what he described as a lower leg injury. "He is a tough kid and he was in tough shape when we went out there to see him on the field and that is a real bummer because he was probably our best defensive player at this point in time. It just makes you sick to your stomach."
After Crane's exit, UCM remained tough on defense.
"It has not been the characteristic of this team to let anything really get in their way," Svoboda said.
UCM will close out the season 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at No. 12 Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats survived 36-33 in double overtime against Fort Hays in Hays, Kansas, beating the Tigers for the first time in three years.
With a win in Maryville, the Mules would claim its first outright MIAA title since 1986.
"It is not an accident that they are 10-0 right now and they deserve it," Svoboda said. "The process started a long time ago."
