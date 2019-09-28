WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri running back Devante Turner was a little upset as the final horn sounded on the Mules game on Saturday, Sept. 28. It wasn’t the result that bothered him, a 55-27 blowout of Washburn, but with the fact he’d have to wait another week to get another carry.
“I wish we could still be playing right now, so we could keep running the ball, keep running the ball,” Turner said. “I wanted to keep making them miss tackles and keep running the ball.”
The junior running back gouged the Ichabods for 138 yards and a career-high four touchdowns - the ninth time a Mule has scored four rushing touchdowns in a game - as the Mules rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns.
“The game was won at the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said. “I thought our offensive line just played outstanding.”
The run game proved potent on the Mules opening possession, with Turner breaking off a 41-yard run. The junior finished off the 4-play, 75-yard drive with a 13-yard carry to put UCM in front 7-0 just one minute, 14 seconds into the game.
Central Missouri needed just a yard to keep its third drive alive on 4th and one from the Ichabod 34-yard line, but got all of it as Drew Slager took a shovel pass from Brook Bolles to the house for a 14-0 lead. The Ichabod defense thought it brought down the junior, but Slager rolled over the would-be tackler, popped up and finished off the run.
Turner added his second score of the afternoon just seconds into the second quarter, as the Mules once again turned a 4th down conversion into a score on a 25-yard run.
Washburn turned to its back-up quarterback Ian Trapp after sputtering out of the gate, facing 4th and 10 from the UCM 31. Trapp, who had completed just two passes for 17 yards in the first three weeks of the season, came out with the offense after a timeout and threw a strike to James Letcher Jr. to get the Ichabods on the board.
“(Trapp) threw better than we thought,” Svoboda said. “We were pretty convinced that if it happened to be that he got in the game, they were going to be really focused on the quarterback run game and that he was almost a wildcat guy.”
Trapp did some damage with his legs, gaining 75 yards to finish with 46 rushing yards after taking seven sacks, but also completed 12 passes for four touchdowns and 126 yards.
“He definitely showed us and probably showed his coaches that he is a pretty good dual-threat guy,” Svoboda said.
Central Missouri countered with its other back Koby Wilkerson. The junior carried the ball three times for 59 yards on a 13-yard score to restore the three touchdown lead, 28-7.
Washburn answered with a 4th and goal conversion from the eight yard line with Trapp finding Jace Williams, setting the halftime score at 28-13 after the point after attempt was missed.
The Ichabods got within a score for the first time since the first quarter coming out of halftime, scoring on 6-yard pass from Trapp to Letcher.
Central Missouri rattled off three-straight scores to put the game out of reach with a pair of Turner rushing scores sandwiching a five-pass from Bolles to Zach Davidson.
An Ubong Udom strip sack set up the Bolles touchdown pass, giving the Mules the ball at the Washburn 26.
“When I hit him and the ball was on the ground, I thought I had to go get it,” Udom said. “I’ve had two strip sacks that didn’t get recovered, so I just wanted to get that ball and get it to the offense.”
The junior had a strip sack earlier in the game that popped back into the hands of a Washburn player.
Central Missouri racked up seven sacks in the game with Udom accounting for three along with linemen Dante Cleveland and Zack Aschemann and linebackers Devon Smith and John Embrey each adding one of their own.
“Our top six guys (on the defensive line) were really relentless,” Svoboda said.
Each side added one more score before time ran out with Trapp throwing his fourth touchdown to Hunter Browning and Wilkerson, who finished with 108 yards, polishing off the night with his second score on a direct snap.
Central Missouri used the direct-snap, wildcat package a handful of times throughout the afternoon.
“What it does is basically empty the back field and make them cover five receivers legitimately, so it lightens the box up a little bit and gets the ball directly into the hands of your play makers,” Svoboda said.
A week after having Bolles, who finished 11 of 21 for two scores and two interceptions, set a school record in passing yards, Central Missouri was held to just 127 yards after averaging 341 yards per game coming into the contest.
“I don’t think they were doing anything particularly odd or unique in terms of stopping our passing game, I think we were just a little bit off, and running the ball was working,” Svoboda said. “When you have a good offense, it really doesn’t matter how you are moving the ball, just that you are moving the ball and getting it in the end zone.”
The win moves Central Missouri to 4-0 on the year and keeps the Mules atop the MIAA standings. It is the first 4-0 start in the 10 years under Svoboda.
“We are happy about it, we will definitely take it and I don’t think we will take anything for granted,” Svoboda said.
Central Missouri takes its unbeaten record on the road at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, against Missouri Southern in Joplin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.