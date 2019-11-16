No. 9 Mules turn the ball over six times in loss to No. 12 Bearcats, playoff fate looms

MARYVILLE - No. 9 Central Missouri was a paradox on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Maryville, Missouri. Despite spotting No. 12 Northwest Missouri State 14 points in the opening five minutes of play and turning the ball over six times, the Mules managed to stay within two scores, even threatening to make it a one score contest at the midway points of the fourth quarter while leading most of the statistical categories.
“You aren’t going to beat a good team with six turnovers, that is a pretty impossible task,” Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said.
The mountain of mistakes the Mules built up over the course of Saturday afternoon was too much for Central Missouri to climb over, resulting in a 45-23 loss, a split conference title and a playoff seeding in flux.
“I put that on myself. It felt like our kids were ready to play and were pretty determined, but in reality, maybe they were a little tight,” Svoboda said. “Got ourselves behind the eight ball.”
Central Missouri’s mistakes started on the opening offensive drive as a Brook Bolles' pass on the first play from scrimmage, intended for Shae Wyatt, instead found the hands of Northwest’s Trey Washington.
The Bearcats turned the pick in score with a seven-yard touchdown run by Justin Rankin to go up 7-0, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The following UCM possession ended in a three-and-out - a third of the Mules possession on the afternoon (6 of 18) ended without picking up a first down - which Northwest parlayed into another touchdown, this time a five-yard run by quarterback Braden Wright at the 10 minutes, seven seconds mark of the first quarter.
Central Missouri cashed in its first points of the afternoon on a 24-yard field goal by Sam Knowlton after the Mules offense came up empty handed in their first trip inside the red zone.
Twenty-three seconds into the second quarter, Northwest answered with a one-yard score by Rankins to stake out their largest lead of the first half at 21-3.
The Mules saw two drives go awry with Bolles throwing his second interception and Drew Slager fumbling to go along with a punt, before finally cracked the seal on the end zone with a direct snap to Koby Wilkerson from two yards out to get within 11, 21-10, with 3:32 left in the half.
Central Missouri put themselves in position to cut the deficit to a score before the break, forcing a three-and-out of its own and getting the ball back at their own 42 with 2:10 remaining before the break.
Northwest had other plans, sacking Bolles and forcing a fumble, which was recovered by the Bearcats Buck Brody. Northwest’s junior linebacker returned the ball 15 yards before a scrum of Mules got to him only for his teammate, Washington, to steal the ball away from him and finish off the remaining 26 yards for the score and a 28-10 lead.
“Nothing really gets them down and I don’t think like they felt like they were down at any point,” Svoboda said. “That has been our trademark, their ability to bounce back and stay in the moment and overcome obstacles.”
The Mules answered with a nine-play, 63-yard drive that ended in a 21-yard touchdown reception by Wyatt to set the halftime score at 28-17.
“I felt good at halftime to be honest with you,” Svoboda said. “I looked at the stats, and I looked at some of the things we could have done better, not shooting ourselves in the foot. That was a little bit of the story today. We got in our own way, way too much and have to give them credit.”
The Mules opened the second half with its first and only turnover of the afternoon as Aundra Gilbert forced the ball out of Northwest’s Kaden Davis’ hands after a 33-yard pick up, which was recovered by Joshua Terry. Central Missouri was unable to turn the newfound possession into momentum, punting after three plays.
The third quarter then came and went without a score, though Northwest had a punt returned for a touchdown and a 78-yard touchdown run by Rankins called back on penalties.
Northwest Missouri punted on its four possessions following the fumble, picking up just one first down in that span.
“When you do that on defense, you have to take advantage of it on the other side of it and we just couldn’t do that,” Svoboda said.
The Bearcats extended its lead in the opening minutes of the final frame with Parker Sampson hitting a 45-yard field following Bolles’ third interception of the game, which gave Northwest the ball inside their own territory.
Central Missouri’s following drive ended in a similar fashion, with Bolles being picked off. Jackson Barnes took the interception back 29-yards to push the Bearcats lead out to 38-17.
The Mules got back within striking distance on a 61-yard connection between Bolles and Cam Saunders to return the deficit to two scores, 38-23, following a missed point after attempt.
Northwest Missouri State had its third touchdown wiped off the board via penalty after the ensuing kick was called back on a hold after Imoni Donadelle returned the kick for a score.
Following a defensive stop, Central Missouri drove down to the Northwest 17, only to come away empty handed as four incomplete passes handed the ball back to Northwest with 5:43 remaining.
Wright capped off the afternoon with a 49-yard sprint up the Bearcats sideline to set the final score at 45-23 with 2:48 left.
“I don’t think the score is indicative of what really went on there on the field, but we have to live with it and that’s part of the game,” Svoboda said. “You put yourself out there and take a chance just by showing up.”
Bolles finished 19 of 44 for 364 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions and was sacked eight times resulting in -57 yards. Coming into the afternoon, the Mules had allowed just 21 sacks across ten games.
“The strength of their defense is their front four and they did a nice job of moving those guys around with some twists and things and we are still pretty young up front,” Svoboda said.
Central Missouri out gained Northwest 445 to 419, had three more first downs (22 to 19), ran 14 more plays and punted two few times.
The Bearcats however secured six turnovers, finding the end zone with two of them, to the Mules lone fumble recovery.
“We’ve been really good in respect to (the turnovers) and today we weren’t,” Svoboda said. “You hate to have it happen on a big stage like this, but again, nothing ventured, nothing gained.”
Central Missouri was held to a season-low 81 yards, the first sub-100-yard rushing game by the Mules this season. Koby Wilkerson accounted for 61 yards on 17 carries while Devante Turner added 48 on eight touches.
With the loss, Central Missouri ends its 10-game winning streak and are now co-MIAA conference champions.
“The upside is, we’ve still got some season left, so we can still fix some things and be the kind of football team we think we can be,” Svoboda said.
Central Missouri, who went into the weekend as the No. 2 seed in the Super Region 3 rankings, will await their playoff fate as the playoff brackets won’t be released until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16. The Mules remain in contention for a spot inside the top four of the region, which would result in a home playoff game, but where and who UCM will face is now in the hands of the selection committees.
