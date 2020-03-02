Welcome to the MIAA Rogers State. The No. 4 Central Missouri Mules welcoming party for the Hillcats for series in their new conference ended with UCM producing a sweep.
UCM took game one 7-5 on Friday, Feb. 28, then followed it up with a 8-3 win on Saturday, Feb. 29, before closing out the series with a 14-4 win in eight innings on Sunday, March 1.
The Mules wrap up their 15-game homestand with an individual game Tuesday, March 3 against Drury. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Game 3
UCM 14, Rogers State 4
The Mules scored 14 runs on 14 hits while holding the Hillcats to four runs on four hits.
UCM powered up with eight of their 14 hits going for extra bases including three home runs.
The game didn’t start too hot for UCM though. Rogers State took a 3-0 lead three batters into the game thanks to a Nick Follett three-run home run.
That lead didn’t even last an inning though as the Mules responded right away with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Harrison Schnurbusch plated two runs with a single and Cole Taylor’s safety squeeze tied the game at three.
Rogers State got the lead back with an RBI double in the second and that was all the scoring for the Hillcats.
Central Missouri took their first lead in the third with another three-run inning. Dusty Stroup started it with a home run to left center, tying the game at four. Taylor then picked up his second RBI of the game with a double and Brennan vanBreusegen’s RBI ground out made it 6-4.
UCM tacked on individual runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Schnurbusch, Cole Christman and Taylor all had RBI’s. Taylor’s was a leadoff homer in the sixth.
The Mules put the Hillcats away with three in the seventh and two in the eighth. Josh Schumacher, Stroup and Michael Sinks all had RBI hits. Cole Chirstman then ended the game early with a two-run home run in the eighth for a 14-4 lead.
Collin Jones started and went the first three innings. He allowed four runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
Tyler Kuhlmann pitched three hitless innings striking out four to earn the win.
Coby Seiz and Max Abramovich each pitched clean innings.
Game 2
UCM 8, Rogers State 3
The scoring started in the first. Erik Webb walked, moved to third on a single and scored on Michael Sink’s safety squeeze bunt.
The lead didn’t last though as Rogers State answered in the top half of the second. Jonathan Soto led off the frame with a triple to center and scored on a ground out to tie the game at one.
UCM then unloaded for four in the second. Gaven Strobel broke the tie with an RBI single. That was followed by RBI hits from Schumacher and Webb and a run-scoring ground out from Stroup.
The Mules didn’t stop scoring, adding a run in the third on Alex Madera’s opposite field RBI double to score Taylor with the Mules six runs in three innings. Madera picked up career hit number 100 in the win.
Jordan Fowler kept the Hillcats off the board until the sixth. They got the first two on in the inning and they both scored to cut the lead down to 6-3.
UCM got those two runs back in the home half of the inning. Webb parked one over the fence for a two-run shot and an 8-3 Mule lead.
The Hillcats didn’t have another base runner the rest of the game as the Mules held on for an 8-3 win.
Madera picked up career hit number 100.
Game One
UCM 7, Rogers State 5
Rogers State finished with seven men left on base. The Mules stranded five runners.
The scoring started in the second inning. With two outs, a single to right brought home the game’s first run. Rounding third was Jonathan Soto who hurdles Mules catcher Scott Wolverton and knocked the ball loose to avoid the tag.
In the home half of the inning, the Mules tied it up with a two-out knock of their own. Madera doubled to deep left and brought in Schnurbusch, who reached on a fielder’s choice, tying the game at one.
The Mules took the lead when Stroup hit a long home run to center, over the batter’s eye behind the fence. Stroup’s long ball led off the inning and the Mules led 2-1 after four.
The lead didn’t last long as the Hillcats put up a four spot in the fifth. A walk and a double to start the inning put runners on second and third and chased Mules starter Mason Green. Jonathan Sprinkle came in and allowed a walk to load the bases. The very next batter hit a hot shot right at shortstop Madera, who couldn’t come up with it cleanly which brought in two runs.
Rogers State scored twice more in the inning on RBI ground outs and led 5-2.
UCM got a run back in the sixth when Stroup again parked one over the fence. This time in right center for an opposite field shot and brought UCM to within 5-3.
Following Stroup’s home run, the next three Mules all reached base. Sinks doubled followed by Schnurbusch’s RBI single and an infield single from Taylor. After the runners moved up on a wild pitch, Madera tied the game with his second RBI, a sacrifice fly as Schnurbusch trotted home.
Sprinkle settled down and struck out the next five batters he faced. But a two-out single and a walk put a man in scoring position for the Hillcats in the seventh. Chase Plymell entered and after falling behind 3-1, ended the inning with a strikeout.
In the eighth the Mules put the leadoff man on with a walk and two batters later, Cole Taylor, first-pitch swinging, hit a line drive over the fence in right and gave the Mules a 7-5 lead.
Rogers State got the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Evan Rathburn closed the door to preserve the comeback win.
Plymell worked 1.1 perfect innings with two strikeouts.
Evan Rathburn earned his third save of the season striking out two in the ninth.
UCM pitchers struck out 14 Hillcats while the Mules fanned just six times.
