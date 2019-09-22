No. 21 Mules need overtime field goal to put away Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH - The 21st night of September will certainly be a night both No. 21 Central Missouri and Missouri Western (RV) will remember as the Griffons rallied to overcome a 31-0 deficit to force overtime, only for the Mules to escape with an unblemished record, 48-45, on a game-winning field goal by Chris Diddle on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Spratt Stadium.
“It’s the old cliche, but it was a tale of two halves, personified,” Central Missouri head coach Jim Svoboda said. “You’ve got to give Missouri Western a lot of credit. They figured out some things to attack our defense with in the second half.”
A 31-second span in the third quarter set the tone for the second half as the Griffons clawed their way back from a 24-0 halftime deficit.
Senior quarterback Brook Bolles hit Shae Wyatt on a comeback route which turned into a 72-yard touchdown run, the first of three 65-yards or longer scores by the Mules, after the sophomore made a trio of Missouri Western defenders miss. The score put UCM into what appeared to be a comfortable 31-0 lead with six minutes, 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Griffons needed just 13 seconds to orchestrate an answer as Trey Vaval took the ensuing kickoff back 91-yards to break the shutout. Missouri Western converted the two-point try to set the score at 31-8.
Central Missouri needed just one play to provide its response as Bolles found junior Zack Davidson alone in the Missouri Western secondary for an 80-yard score.
Missouri Western ended the quarter with a seven-yard touchdown by Deron Thompson, then converted the two-point conversion with a running back pass for a 38-16 score.
It was in the final nine minutes of regulation that Missouri Western took the Mules from domination into a dog fight before finally a minute of desperation.
“I guess we’ve got the cardiac kids this year,” Svoboda said.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald connected with Cooper Burton from 30 yards to make things uncomfortable for UCM at 38-24.
Central Missouri regained a three-score advantage with another long touchdown reception by Davidson from Bolles with the junior tight end racing away from the Missouri Western defense for a 68-yard score and a 45-24 lead.
The Webb City, Missouri-native finished with career-highs in touchdowns and yards, hauling in three scores on five catches for 225 yards.
“Having that on film will certainly scare some people from playing man coverage (on him),” Svoboda said.
The drive lasted 37 seconds, giving the Mules defensive unit just a small window to catch its breath after the previous seven-play, 82-yard drive by Missouri Western.
“Given the option of scoring and not-scoring, you’d like to score fast or any way you can, but there is a point where you can kind of play into the momentum of the other team because they get more tries,” Svoboda said. “It is in one respect a double-edged sword, but the best teams aren’t the ones that control the time of possession.”
The Griffons offense got right back to work, driving 66 yards in six plays to make it a two score game, 45-31, after the point after attempt with 6:56 remaining.
Central Missouri ate up 3:31 with a six-play drive before having to punt the ball back to Missouri Western.
“Offensively, it was real frustrating from the standpoint that we had incredible yards and production from a scoring standpoint, but we were inconsistent in the second half and didn’t sustain any drives to keep our defense off the field,” Svoboda said.
The following onside kick clipped off the hands of a Central Missouri returner before landing into the arms of a pair of Missouri Western players, leading to the game-tying touchdown pass from Steigerwald to Devon Holmes, who just barely scratched the end zone turf with his toes to complete the catch.
Missouri Western elected to tie the game with the PAT at 45-45.
The third unanswered Griffon touchdown came with 1:02 left in regulation. Central Missouri drove 66 yards down to the Missouri Western 7 ½ yard line with the time left on the clock before running into trouble.
With no timeouts remaining and seven seconds on the clock, Central Missouri ran the ball to the right side, planning on spiking the ball with a tick or two left to set up a would-be game-winning kick.
A miscommunication led to time expiring.
“I’ve got to blame myself for the complete snafu down there where we had our holder and our kicker ran out on the field,” Svoboda said. “For whatever reason, they thought we were doing bonsai field goal.”
The Mules bonsai package involves getting the kicking unit onto the field as quickly as possible to get the field goal attempt off.
“We were just going to spike the ball. We wanted to put it on the right hash and just spike the ball and kick it from there and the game would have been over the first time.”
Instead, time ran out, forcing the game into overtime
Central Missouri won the toss and elected to defend to start the extra period.
The Mules defensive unit held pat, forcing Missouri Western into a 38-yard field that Sam Avilas missed.
UCM ran the ball seven times for 20 yards in the overtime period, setting up Diddle’s game-winning kick from 22-yards out.
“For me, we’ve done that at practice several times and so to me it wasn’t anything, wasn’t any pressure or anything,” Diddle said.
The NAIA transfer from MidAmerica Nazarene had just one made field goal on the season up to that point, which came in the first half of Saturday’s game, and was 4-for-4 on point after tries.
“There were a little nerves just because that was my first ever game-winning field goal, but other than that it wasn’t bad,” Diddle said.
A game-winning field goal was far from the expected outcome after the first half Central Missouri put together.
A handful of trick plays and a strong defensive performance had the Mules leading 24-0 after 30 minutes of action.
UCM went deep into the playbook for its opening score, pulling off a flea flicker from an outside zone run by Koby Wilkerson, who fed the ball back to Bolles for a 35-yard heave to Davidson in the corner of the end zone.
“We came into the game just looking at, seeing how they react to our outside zone the last couple years,” Davidson said. “Coach (John McMenamin), offensive genius, he knows where to hit them where it hurts.”
“It gives us a little mojo, a little boost,” Bolles said on the trickeration. “We didn’t want to pull out all the tricks in the first half, but we did and they worked. Those plays give big momentum swings regardless of if you are up or if you are down.”
Diddle hit his first field goal of the year on the next Mules possession, staying true for a career-long 40-yard kick to extend the lead to 10-0.
Central Missouri settled for a second field goal attempt on its third drive, but the Mules other kicker Sam Knowlton’s try from 40-yards was blocked, leaving the first quarter score at 10-0.
The Mules once again dove into their bag of tricks following a missed 50-yard field goal by Missouri Western.
A 28-yard catch-and-run by Bolles - his third career reception - from Wilkerson set the Mules up at the Griffons eight-yard line.
“The throw was perfect,” Bolles, who juggled the ball before successfully hauling it in, said. “It was such a beautiful ball by Koby. He threw it right over the defenders hands. We’ve practiced that a few times, but never anything where we had a guy sitting right in Koby’s face in between both of us.”
The Mules couldn’t make anything of the big play as the drive stalled out at the seven-yard line then ended four yards short of the end zone on a fake field goal run by Bolles, the holder.
“We wanted to be aggressive,” Svoboda said. “I told the team that the coaches trust them to play aggressive and not do goofy things, stupid things and that is the tight rope that good teams have to navigate - how to play aggressive with a lot of intensity, but don’t get silly penalties, don’t turn the ball over, things like that. That was just part of the plan. It wasn’t something that we felt we had to do necessarily, but we felt like the scheme was there and that is kind of football we want to play.”
UCM packed in two more touchdowns into the first half in the final two minutes of second quarter.
A 14-yard hook-up between Bolles and Wyatt made it a 17-0. Following a three-and-out produced by the UCM defense, who held Missouri Western to just 123 yards in the half, a 55-yard strike from Bolles to Wyatt set up a one-yard run by Wilkerson with 35 seconds left.
The aggressive offensive play allowed Bolles to cement his name in the UCM record book. The Lincoln, Nebraska-native completed 19 of 36 passes for 506 yards, a single-game passing yardage record. Adding in his 14 rushing yards, Bolles also owns the program’s single-game total offense record with 520 yards. Both marks were previously held by Eric Czerniewski from a 2010 loss at Illinois State.
The six-year senior also added his name to a pair of all-time lists as he became just the 10th UCM quarterback to complete 300 passes in his career and sits at 309 in 33 career games and is the 7th UCM quarterback to throw for over 5,000 yards in a career. He currently has 5,097 career passing yards
Wyatt was Bolles’ second favorite target on the night, going for 155 yards on five catches and two scores.
Central Missouri moves to 3-0 for the second time in the ten years under Svoboda with the win. The last 3-0 start came in 2016, the last year UCM went to the NCAA playoffs.
“Those guys fought, fought, fought, just like we did in the Fort Hays game,” Bolles said. “It wasn’t pretty in the second half, but we got the job done.”
Central Missouri welcomes Washburn, who lost 41-38 to Fort Hays in overtime, to Walton Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
