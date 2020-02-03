No. 22 Jennies pull away from Washburn late

WARRENSBURG — The No. 22 Jennies pulled away from Washburn in the third quarter to secure their 14th win in a row on Saturday, Feb. 1, 83-68.
Central Missouri put together a 14-1 run in the third quarter, fueled by five points from Nija Collier and six points from Morgan Fleming, to open up a double-digit lead at 62-48.
The Ichabods trimmed the Jennies lead to single digits three times in the fourth quarter with each time being answered by a UCM bucket.
“That was definitely a grinder, it wasn’t always the smoothest,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said.
Washburn gave Central Missouri its best shot in the opening quarter as the two sides were tied up at 21-21 through the first ten minutes.
The Jennies grabbed the final lead change of the game on a pair of Fleming free throws following a technical assessed to Washburn head coach Ron McHenry, putting UCM up 25-23.
The Jennies led the rest of the contest, holding a 41-37 lead at halftime.
Central Missouri won the rebounding battle hauling 44 rebounds to Washburn’s 29. The Jennies notched 25 offensive rebounds.
“That tells you two things,” Slifer said on the Jennies offensive board tally. “Number one, we hit the glass hard. Number two, we still don’t shoot it very well.”
The three-point line continues to be the line of demarcation for the Jennies. Inside the arc, UCM shot 57.5%, 23 of 40. Outside, UCM shot 24.1%, 7 of 29.
“You have to take some (3-pointers),” Slifer said. “They were packed so far in that you have to take some and hopefully make some so they have to make some mistakes and we can get our short corner and mid-post going.”
Collier, who was named the MIAA Player of the Week, finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds while also adding five blocks and four assists.
Fleming notched a team-high 19 points on her 22nd birthday. Megan Skaggs chipped in 18 points. Both flirted with a double-double with eight rebounds.
Morgan VanHyfte stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Central Missouri begins a two-game road trip at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, against Northwest Missouri State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.