No. 19 Central Missouri clinched the outright MIAA title with a 74-39 beatdown of Missouri Southern on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The win puts UCM at 23-4 this season and 17-1 in the MIAA.
The Jennies enjoyed a terrific shooting night going for 46.4% from the floor and 55% from three.
UCM passed the ball well dishing out 19 assists on 26 made field goals.
Central Missouri forced 24 turnovers while losing the ball just 10 times themselves.
The Jennies got down 4-0 to start the game, but after that outscored the Lions 24-6 in the first. UCM went 4-6 from three with Nija Collier, Morgan Fleming, Ryan Stearns and Ellisha Davis each hitting one. UCM went on a 9-0 run to turn a four-point lead into a 13-point lead, 21-8 following a Stearns three and a transition layup from Fleming. Davis hit a three on the Jens final possession and UCM led 24-10 after one.
UCM's defense turned up in the second quarter. They didn't allow a field goal for the entire 10 minutes. The Jens outscored the Lions 11-6 and all six Lion points came at the free throw line. Megan Skaggs started the quarter with a three. A flagrant foul put Morgan Fleming at the free throw line midway through the quarter and her two free throws gave UCM their largest lead, 35-10. The Lions closed the quarter scoring the final six points as the Jens led 35-16 at the break.
Another great defensive quarter for the Jens who again allowed just six points in the third. UCM wasn't scoring much to start the period and led 41-21 at the media timeout. In the final five minutes though, the Jennies outscored MSSU 12-1. Megan Skaggs knocked in two three-pointers in the final minute for a 53-22 lead.
With the game in hand, the Jennies emptied their bench for much of the quarter. Both teams made six field goals and Sydnee Schovanec scored 10 in the fourth as UCM cruised to their 23rd win of the season.
Skaggs led the scoring with 13 points. She was 5-6 from the floor and 3-3 from three. She also grabbed seven boards with three assists and three steals.
Fleming scored 12 and passed out eight assists.
Collier scored 11 with four rebounds. Davis scored nine.
The Jennies have won seven straight against Missouri Southern.
The 39 points is the fewest UCM has allowed this season. This is the 18th time in 27 games, the Jennies have allowed fewer than 60 points in a game.
For the 12th time this season, UCM has held an opponent to fewer than 10 points in a quarter. The Lions scored just six in both the second and third. Jennies are 11-1 when an opponent scores less than 10 in a quarter and 53-5 dating back to 2016-17.
Skaggs moved into sixth all-time in scoring at UCM passing Jennies legend, Kathy Anderson.
Central Missouri travels to Pittsburg State for the final regular season game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Tip off is 1:30 p.m. against Pittsburg State.
Jennies No. 1 in second regional rankings
The NCAA released the second set of regional rankings on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and once again, Central Missouri sits atop the rankings at No. 1.
UCM is in the Central Region along with the Northern Sun and Great American Conferences. The three conference tournament championship winners receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, along with the next five at-large teams for a field of eight.
There was no change at the top of the poll with the top-five all remaining the same. The bottom five had all the shakeup. Behind the Jennies are two Northern Sun teams, Minnesota Duluth and Sioux Falls. They are followed by Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney of the MIAA.
Starting in the No. 6 place is where all the changes happen. Two GAC schools moved up in the rankings. Southeastern Oklahoma moves up a spot from No. 7 last week to No. 6 and Southwestern Oklahoma jumped two spots to No. 7 this week. Behind them are Fort Hays State at No. 8, Harding at No. 9 and St. Cloud State at No. 10. Harding is new to the poll this week and St. Cloud State fell from No. 6 to No. 10.
NCAA Central Region Rankings
Rank School In-Region Record Overall Record Previous
1. Central Missouri 20-4 20-4 1
2. Minnesota Duluth 23-5 23-5 2
3. Sioux Falls 24-5 24-5 3
4. Emporia State 17-6 17-6 4
5. Nebraska-Kearney 19-3 19-3 5
6. Southeastern Oklahoma State 16-7 16-7 7
7. Southwestern Oklahoma State 19-7 19-7 9
8. Fort Hays State 17-6 16-6 8
9. Harding 18-8 18-8 NR
10. St. Cloud State 18-7 17-7 6
