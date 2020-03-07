KANSAS CITY – The Jennies set the tone early on and kept their foot on the gas pedal the rest of the game to defeat Fort Hays State 59-48 in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon, March 7, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
"That was about as a great of a defensive game as I have seen in a long time," No. 15 University of Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. "They are always hard to score against but I thought our defense was fantastic."
The No. 15 team in the country started the game 3-3 from beyond the arc.
Central Missouri was just 1-20 on Thursday, March 6, in the tournament quarterfinals.
UCM was 5-23 from beyond the arc on Saturday.
"This gym is really bright so we blamed it on the lights the other day," UCM senior Morgan Fleming said of Thursday's three-point shooting performance. " We have a lot of people that have not shot in this gym. We do not have excuses for our three-point percentage but we do rebound really well and it saved us the other day and we knew some of them were going to fall today and they did. We were just confident today and tried to forget about Thursday."
After missing the first four shots of the contest, No. 15 UCM got on the board with a Fleming bucket to go up 2-0.
Fort Hays State leveled the game at 2-2 with six minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
UCM then used its first triple of the night to take a 5-2 lead 11 seconds later and never released the lead.
Gigi McAtee hit the first UCM three of the night and was followed by 3's from Fleming and Ryann Stearns.
Those three triples ran UCM's lead to 11-2 with 4:36 left in the quarter.
The Jennies led 16-9 after the first 10 minutes of play.
After a combined 25-point first quarter, the offenses were quiet in the second.
The two squads combined for 13 points in the second quarter to send UCM into the intermission up 21-17.
"It made for an ugly game in the second quarter, it was not pretty basketball, we understand that but we ground it out and still had a four-point lead at halftime," Slifer said.
Nina Collier had UCM's fourth three of the night to open the third as the Jennies regained their offense from the first quarter.
UCM put up 20 points in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth to punch its ticket in the tournament's championship game.
"I would love to tell you that our coaching staff did a fantastic job and we dialed up some plays but no, these guys just played," Slifer said of his players. "We are starting to get better and better as basketball players and we are starting to get more confidence."
Fort Hays State did not go away easily on Saturday getting the game down to six points late in the fourth but in the most fitting way to close off the game, Megan Skaggs hit a three as the shot clock expired with 31.8 seconds left to seal the game.
Fleming led all scorers with 20 points. Collier had 15 for UCM.
Jaden Hobbs led Fort Hays State with 16 points.
The Jennies will play for a conference tournament championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, in Kansas City.
