No. 1 Bearcats exact revenge from Mules

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State extracted its revenge for the Mules early December upset, by trouncing Central Missouri 81-47 - a season-low for UCM - on Thursday, Feb. 6.
With the loss, UCM falls to 9-12 and 4-8 in MIAA play.
Northwest shot over 50% from behind the arc for the eighth time this season, scoring 10 of their 16 three's in the first half against Central Missouri.
No. 1 Northwest Missouri opened the first half with three consecutive three's on their end of the court.
Central Missouri battled the Bearcats for the first few minutes before Northwest went on a four-minute 20-3 run.
The MIAA three-point leader Trevor Hudgins hit three more consecutive Bearcat three's around the 10 minute mark in the first half to give Northwest a 17 point advantage over the Mules.
A made three pointer by Koray Gilbert would be the Mules final field goal of the first half as Northwest lead 46-25 at the break.
The Bearcats finished the half 17-26 from the field and 10-17 from the three-point range while the Mules were 8-21 and 4-11.
Northwest opened the second half with a 14-0 run which was ended by a trip to the foul line by Shae Wyatt with at the 11:17 mark.
Northwest saw their largest lead over the Mules at 69-29 with 7:35 left to play.
Central Missouri finished 15-42 from the field for 35.7% from the field, 6-19 from behind the arc for 31.6% and 11-15 from the three throw line for 73.3%.
The MIAA leading Bearcats hit 26-43 for 60.5% from the field, 16-29 from 55.2% from the three and 13-15 for 86.7% at the foul line.
Northwest had the rebounding advantage over the Mules, 32-15. All of Central Missouri's boards were defensive.
The Mules finished with 10 steals, which is the most steals allowed by the Bearcats this season.
Kendale Hampton went 4-8 from the field, 2-6 from the three and 4-4 at the line to lead the Mules with 14 points.
Matt Wilkinson finished with 10 points.
Central Missouri takes on Missouri Western at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, in St. Joseph.
