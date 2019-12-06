The 2019-20 indoor track and field season officially started Thursday, Dec. 5. The Mules competed in day one of the heptathlon at the annual Happy Holiday's Multi Meet, hosted by Doane College. Four Mules competed and after four events they occupy four of the top-five places.
Trey Miller is the current leader with 3,187 points. He had the top mark in three of the four events. His day started winning the 60m dash in 7.06 seconds. He then won the long jump with a mark of 24-1 which came on his first attempt. After taking third in the shot put throwing 37-11.25, Miller concluded the day clearing 6-8.75 in the high jump which matches a personal-best and sets a new indoor PR for the sophomore.
Miller leads by 347 points over teammate Garrett Francis. Francis had top-five marks in all four events on day one. His best was a second-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 22-0.75 which came on his final attempt which matches a personal-best. Francis also set a new personal-best in the shot put throwing 37-5.
Trent Davis currently sits in fourth through four events. Davis finished fourth in the high jump with a new personal-best clearing 6-1.5. He got over the 1.87m bar on his final attempt for the new PR. Davis also had a third place finish in the 60m dash running 7.34 seconds.
The final competitor for UCM was Calaway Scholes. Scholes scored 2,593 points after day one. Like Davis, Scholes also set a new PR in the high jump clearing 5-11.25. Scholes took a third-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 20-11.25.
The final three events will begin tomorrow along with the women's pentathlon which will feature a handful of Jennies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.