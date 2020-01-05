Central Missouri Wrestling fell to No. 16 Lindenwood 42-4 on Saturday night at the Lion's Hyland Arena.
The night began with a rematch of the 2019 NCAA Regional final at 133 pounds between John Feeney and No. 12 Tanner Hitchcock. A late take down in the third period gave Hitchcock the 6-4 decision victory to gain Lindenwood the lead.
Conner Dalton lost a 20-1 technical fall to Colby Smith at 141 pounds, followed by a Danny Swan fall over Emmett Kuntz in 2:55 at 149 pounds. At 157 pounds Austin Morgan lost a close 7-2 decision to Lindenwood's Nate Trepanier. Zion Vasquez suffered an 18-5 major decision loss to Austin Stofer at 165 pounds, followed by an Elijah Mahan fall over Jack Goin in 1:16 at 174 pounds.
At 184 pounds Domonique Hampton lost a 15-5 major decision match to Patrick Kristin. Sam Pennington was awarded the fastest fall of the night at 30 seconds over Joe Brady at 197 pounds. In the heavyweight match, Chase Miller lost to fifth-ranked Courvoisier Morrow in an 8-3 decision.
No. 16 Lindenwood defeated Central Missouri 42-4. The Mules are now 7-13 in their all-time series against the Lions.
Mules Wrestling returns to action Saturday, Jan. 11 to compete in Hastings Cusatis Open.
