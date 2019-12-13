The MIAA released their 2019-20 preseason coaches poll for the upcoming track and field season on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Mules, who were indoor and outdoor conference champions last year were picked to repeat while the Jennies were selected fourth.
The Mules won their 21st all-time MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship a year ago and their first since 2012-13. They completed the sweep winning the 2019 MIAA Outdoor Championship as well. Central Missouri started the season ranked third in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national computer rankings.
UCM brings back much of the same squad from a year ago. Vincent Hobbie was the NCAA Indoor National Champion in the pole vault. He along with Jan Jansky gives UCM two All-Americans in the event. Fellow 2019 Indoor All-Americans Nathan Cummings, Dalton Lewallen and Trey Miller are also back.
The Jennies are picked fourth by the coaches after finishing fifth in the MIAA Championships both indoor and outdoor last year. In the first USTFCCCA rankings, the Jennies checked in at No. 16.
Like the Mules, the Jennies bring back a large number of All-MIAA and All-American performers. Ashlan Burton is an All-American in the shot put while Cassie Jennings and Callie Ruffener are Second Team All-Americans in the pole vault. Cynthia Togom won the 3K and 5K double at the MIAA Championships last year.
The Mules received nine of a possible 10 first-place votes by the league's coaches and totaled 99 points. They are followed by Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri, Lincoln and Missouri Southern in the top-five. The Jennies meanwhile scored 92 points and earned one first-place vote. Pittsburg State tops the poll with Lincoln and Missouri Southern ahead of UCM and Northwest Missouri a spot below.
The 2019-20 season fully gets underway January 24 at home for the UCM Invitational.
2019 MIAA Men's Indoor Track and Field Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Central Missouri (9) - 99 points
2. Pittsburg State (1) - 82
3. Northwest Missouri (1) - 81
4. Lincoln - 75
5. Missouri Southern - 73
6. Fort Hays State - 50
7. Nebraska-Kearney - 45
8. Washburn - 38
9. Emporia State - 33
10. Missouri Western - 18
11. Rogers State - 11
2019 MIAA Woen's Indoor Track and Field Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Pittsburg State (7) - 115 points
2. Lincoln (3) - 110
3. Missouri Southern (1) - 104 points
4. Central Missouri (1) - 92
5. Northwest Missouri - 80
6. Nebraska-Kearney - 66
7. Fort Hays State - 58
8. Washburn - 51
9. Missouri Western - 43
10. Emporia State - 37
11. Central Oklahoma - 23
12. Rogers State - 13
