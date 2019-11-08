Mules to blend new, old faces in season-opener

WARRENSBURG — Mules-faithful will be in need of a roster to identify half of the Central Missouri basketball team when UCM opens the season with an 8 p.m. tussle against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Nov. 9 as part of the Central Region Challenge at the Multi.
Central Missouri has eight new faces — six by transfer, one by addition from the football team and one freshman — to pair with its six returners.
“We’ve got a lot of new face playing important spots, so we are definitely not a finished product, but as each game goes, I think we will see steady improvement,” Central Missouri coach Doug Karleskint said. “What we need is game reps to get better and having the experience of playing together.”
The first chance at seeing the new group on the court came in an exhibition with Missouri on Friday, Nov. 1.
The Mules held their own against their Division I neighbor, leading 32-31 at halftime before ultimately falling 80-56.
“One, I think it gave us some confidence going into halftime that we could play with an SEC team, a Power 5 team and be up one by doing some good things that we started coaching on August twenty-third, our first day of workouts,” Karleskint said. “It was good to have some success in what we were preaching every single day.”
Returning senior Matt Wilkinson had a team-high 14 points in the contest, connecting on four 3-pointers. Newcomer senior Kendale Hampton added 10 points and fellow transfer Dyllan Robinson, a 6’7” big man from Las Vegas, Nevada, was held without a point but hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.
“(Robinson) has no idea how beneficial he can be to our program just by doing the dirty work, by rebounding, by running the floor, setting by great ball screens,” Karleskint said. “He is a completely different player than what we had with (Jacob Lowrance) and he brings just another element to it with his athleticism.”
Central Missouri played 12 players against the Tigers with nine players playing 10 or more minutes.
“A lot of times you look at the bench and you’ve got some good players sitting there and we’ve got some good pieces out on the floor,” Karleskint said. “It’s a good problem to have, but we need the games to start figuring out our team, just production wise and seeing where we fit and where each person fits best.”
The new additions also brought an opportunity for UCM to adjust its offensive scheme. The Mules half-court-set-heavy scheme has been augmented with more tempo and transition.
“I want to have that same tempo that coach Boda (UCM head football coach Jim Svoboda) has on the football field,” Karleskint said. “That (style of basketball) is pretty fun to watch and I think a lot of kids like playing that way.”
Central Missouri ranked 12th out of fourteen teams in the MIAA last season at 71.6 points per game while holding teams to 66.3 ppg, the second best mark in the conference.
Karleskint hopes to continue the stout defense from a season ago while turning it into more points on the other end.
“I think we have the pieces to rev it up defensively and create a lot of offense out of our defense,” Karleskint said.
Building off the depth and athleticism brought in, Karleksint added the Mules could introduce a new facet to its defense at some point during the season.
“We aren’t very good at it right now, but I think we could pick up in some full-court pressure because I like our depth right now and I think that this team would embrace playing at 94 feet and playing in some space rather than being a half-court team that we’ve traditionally been the last few years,” Karleskint said.
Central Missouri will face Augustana (RV) to close out the challenge at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
