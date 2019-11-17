Mules tabbed as No. 4 in Super Region 3, host No. 5 UIndy
WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri's reward for a 10-1 regular season is hosting a home playoff game against No. 5 seed University of Indianapolis as the No. 4 seed in Super Region 3. 

The Mules, who entered the weekend as the No. 2 seed in the region, are coming off a 45-23 loss to No. 12 Northwest Missouri State, prompting the downward movement in the rankings. 

The University of Indianapolis finished second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference behind former MIAA squad Lindenwood, who reached the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The Greyhounds are 9-1 on the year and 9-1 in region play. 

The Mules have never played UIndy.

Central Missouri, who last made the playoffs in 2016, is 2-2 in the playoffs under head coach Jim Svoboda and 2-3 all-time. 

This will be just the second home playoff game for Central Missouri in program history. 

Final Super Region 3 Rankings

No. 1 Ferris State, 10-0

No. 2 Ouachita Baptist, 11-0

No. 3 Northwest Missouri State, 10-1

No. 4 Central Missouri, 10-1

No. 5 University of Indianapolis, 9-1

No. 6 Harding, 10-1

No. 7 Lindenwood, 8-2

Opening Round Playoff Match-ups

No. 1 Ferris State - bye

No. 2 Ouchita Baptist vs. No. 7 Lindenwood, 

No. 3 Northwest Missouri State vs. No. 6 Harding

No. 4 Central Missouri vs. No. 5 University of Indianapolis

