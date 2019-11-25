WAYNE, Neb. (Nov. 22, 2019) - Central Missouri Mules Basketball suffered their first road loss to Wayne State on Friday night. After trailing in the first half, the Wildcats came back to defeat the Mules 73-63.
Four minutes after tip off, Central Missouri gained the first steady lead of the game as the Mules had the advantage on the Wildcats for a solid ten minutes of play.
Nate Mohr gained the Wildcats the lead with a made three at the 4:32 mark with the Mules quickly regained with a 4-0 run.
A layup by Joshua Greer sent the Mules into the half with a 34-31 lead.
Central Missouri finished the first half 15-33 from the field for 45.5% and 3-9 from the three-point range. Wayne State made 38.7% from inside the arc and 23.1% from outside in the first 20 minutes against the Mules.
Wayne State opened the second half with a 13-0 run to gain a seven point lead over the Mules at the 15:54 mark.
Central Missouri fought back to tie Wayne State 54-54 with 7:25 left to play in the half.After a layup by Greer tied the game 54-54 with 8:02 on the clock, the Wildcats went on 7-0 run that eventually award Wayne State with the biggest advantage of the game, leading 71-57 with 44 seconds left to play.
The Wildcats would go on to outscore the Mules 21-11 after the 7-0 outburst.
The Mules out shot Wayne State from the field and the three-point range. Central Missouri hit 47.4% from the field compared to Wayne State's 44.1%, and finished 6-17 from the three compared to the Wildcats hitting 6-22.
Wayne State had the edge of the boards, out-rebounding the Mules 37-31.
Freshman guard DeAndre Sorrells, making his first career start, led the Mules with a career-high of 16 points. Sorrells finished 6-11 from the field and 3-6 from the three.
Greer finished 5-6 inside the arc to total 10 points.
Dllyan Robinson and Koray Gilbert each finished with eight points for the Mules.
Robinson lead the Mules defense with six rebounds, four of which were offensive boards.
Junior guard Daniel Farris recorded a season-high of four steals against the Wildcats.
The Mules return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 26 to compete in the MIAA Showcase. Central Missouri is set to face Midwestern State (Texas) at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
