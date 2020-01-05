After a season-high shooting performance last Tuesday, Central Missouri Mules Basketball struggled to gain an offensive advantage in their 77-51 league loss to Central Oklahoma on Saturday night in the Bronchos Hamilton Field House.
After a layup by Kendale Hampton, Central Missouri gained a steady lead after seven minutes of play in the first half.
With a 16-11 advantage at the 10:30 mark, the Mules lead vanished as the Bronchos took off on a 19-0 run where Central Missouri was unable to score for six minutes, 38 seconds.
The Mules went into the half with their largest halftime deficit of the season at 40-23.
Central Oklahoma continued to gain their lead into the second half. The Bronchos biggest lead of the game was a 27-point advantage with 3:07 left to play.
The Bronchos recorded a season-high field goal percentage of 53.5% as they hit 23-43 from inside the arc while the Mules went 17-49 for 34.7%.
Central Oklahoma also had the defensive advantage over the Mules, finished with 38 rebounds to Central Missouri's 23.
Matt Wilkinson and Hampton lead the Mules offense with 11 points each. Wilkinson hit the Gaven Pinkley finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
D.J. Basey went 7-7 from the field to lead the UCO offense with 14 points.
Central Missouri (6-6, 1-2 MIAA) travels to Wichita, Kan. to take on the Newman Jets on Monday, Jan. 6. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Newman's Fugate Gymnasium.
