KANSAS CITY - Central Missouri was selected to finish 5th in the 2019 MIAA Coaches Poll and 4th in the Media Poll. Both polls were release on Wednesday, July 31, in conjunction with the MIAA media day.
UCM tallied 80 points in the Coaches Poll, trailing Fort Hays with 114 points atop the standings, Northwest Missouri State at 112 points, Pittsburg State in third with 97 points and finally Central Oklahoma with 90 points.
The Bearcats garnered 32 first place votes in the Media Poll, beating out Fort Hays, who took home seven first place votes for a second place spot.
The Mules jumped UCO in the Media Poll, tallying 336 to the Bronchos 313
2019 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (32) - 471 points
2. Fort Hays State (7) - 433 points
3. Pittsburg State - 378 points
4. Central Missouri - 336 points
5. Central Oklahoma - 313 points
6. Emporia State - 264 points
7. Missouri Western - 245 points
8. Washburn - 234 points
9. Nebraska Kearney - 194 points
10. Missouri Southern (1) - 120 points
11. Northeastern State - 79 points
12. Lincoln - 52 points
2019 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Fort Hays State (6) - 114 points
2. Northwest Missouri (5) - 112 points
3. Pittsburg State (1) - 97 points
4. Central Oklahoma - 90 points
5. Central Missouri - 80 points
6. Emporia State - 73 points
7. Missouri Western - 57 points
8. Washburn - 54 points
9. Nebraska Kearney - 46 points
10. Missouri Southern - 34 points
11. Northeastern State - 23 points
12. Lincoln - 12 points
