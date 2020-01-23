The MIAA released its preseason coaches poll on Thursday, Jan. 23, with Central Missouri in the same spot as it finished last year — first.
The Mules went 46-16 last year winning the MIAA regular season and tournament championships. UCM was 24-9 in MIAA games en route to a first place finish. They also won their 18th NCAA regional championship, making it back to the Division II College World Series where they went 3-2 and finished third.
Central Missouri received 10 of 11 first-place votes (coaches do not vote for their own team) and earned 120 points in the poll. The Mules are followed by Central Oklahoma and Missouri Southern who each received one first-place vote with Pittsburg State and Emporia State rounding out the top five.
UCM starts the season at Minute Maid Park for the annual Houston Winter Invitational Jan. 31 — Feb. 2. While in Houston they’ll take on Flagler, Millersville and Colorado School of Mines. Opening day for UCM is Friday, Jan. 31 against Flagler with a 5 p.m. first pitch.
2020 MIAA Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Central Missouri (10) — 120 points
2. Central Oklahoma (1) — 107
3. Missouri Southern (1) — 102
4. Pittsburg State — 91
5. Emporia State — 79
6. Rogers State — 67
7. Missouri Western — 61
8. Northwest Missouri — 51
9. Washburn — 50
10. Northeastern State — 27
11. Newman — 21
12. Fort Hays State — 16
