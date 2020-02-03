Mules outlast Washburn

WARRENBURG — Central Missouri notched a second-straight MIAA win by locking up Washburn 59-56 on Saturday, Feb. 1.
“Truly a grind-it-out game,” Central Missouri coach Doug Karleskint said. “We came out flat, weathered the storm.”
The Mules were held scoreless for a combined nine minutes in the opening 11 and a half minutes of the first half with Washburn pull out to an 18-6 lead.
“They were being physical with us and we didn’t react to that very well,” Karleskint said.
UCM flipped the switch in the final eight minutes, 30 seconds by outscoring the Ichabods 12-1 and eventually fighting to a two point deficit, 27-25.
Gaven Pinkley, who finished tied for the team-high with 12 points, gave UCM its first lead of the contest by knocking down a 3-pointer with 15:50 left in the second half.
The lead changed hands five times in the final 10 minutes, with the Mules pulling ahead for the final time on a pair of free throws by Daniel Farris with 20 seconds left at 57-55.
Washburn had a chance to tie the game with UCM sending Tyler Nelson to the free throw line with 10 seconds remaining — there were a total of 50 combined fouls called and 47 free throws taken in the contest.
Nelson missed the front end of the double bonus, forcing Washburn to send Matt Wilkinson to the free throw line with eight seconds left. The senior converted both to make it a three-point contest.
Kendale Hampton, who finished with 12 points, sealed the win with a steal and running out the clock.
Central Missouri shot 34.7% from the field and had eight different players score.
The Mules (9-11, 4-7 MIAA) return to the road on Thursday, Feb. 6, to face No. 1 Northwest Missouri State in Maryville. Central Missouri knocked off the Bearcats 72-60 in December, the only loss on Northwest Missouri State’s record. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.