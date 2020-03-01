For the first time since the MIAA tournament’s inception in 1980, Central Missouri will not be part of the conference tournament after losing 80-73 to Pittsburg State on Saturday, Feb. 29, on the road.
The Mules finished the year with a 10-18 record and a 5-14 mark in the MIAA.
Pitt State held a steady lead for the first nine minutes after the tip until a jumper by Koray Gilbert gave the Mules a 20-19 advantage.
At the five minute, 52 seconds mark, Central Missouri and Pitt were tied 29-29 and remained tied for four minutes and 25 seconds of scoreless basketball.
The game was tied twice and saw three lead changes in the final 10 minutes of the first half as the Gorillas led 32-31 into the break.
The Gorillas led the entire second half with their largest lead being an 11 point difference with just under 10 minutes to play.
After shooting 7-12 from behind the arc in the the first half, the Mules were just 4-12 from the three in the second half.
Pitt State improved their long shot in the second half, hitting 7-11 for 68.6%.
Central Missouri finished the game 23-51 for 45% while Pitt State went 25-54 for 46.3% and had five different players score in double-figures.
The Mules outperformed the Gorillas at the free throw line, shooting 16-20 to Pitt's 18-26.
Pitt State out-rebounded UCM 33-20 while totaling 11 points off of 11 offensive boards.
Kendale Hampton finished 7-12 with four three's and 4-5 at the free throw line to record the game-high of 22 points. He finishes his UCM career having scored in double-figures in 16 games. The senior guard also recorded the team-high four assists.
Garrett Luinstra totaled 17 points. A new career-high for the sophomore transfer.
Matt Wilkinson tied his season-high rebounds to lead the defense with seven.
