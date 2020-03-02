Central Missouri wrapped up the indoor track and field MIAA Championships on Sunday, March 1, in Pittsburg, Kansas. Both the Mules and Jennies finished in fifth place overall.
Multi-Events
The weekend started with the women's pentathlon and the men's heptathlon. Trey Miller not only won the event, he set a new meet record in the process scoring 5488 points. The record breaks that of Brent Vogel of the Mules set back in 2013. On day two, Miller set a new PR in the 60m hurdles running 8.40 to win the event. He then finished fourth in both the pole vault and 1,000m to close out day two.
Garrett Francis took fifth in the heptathlon and Calaway Scholes ninth. Francis scored 5043 points, just 16 points of a lifetime best. Scholes scored 4537 and was 31 points shy of a PR. Scholes also set a personal-best in the hurdles and Francis was third in the 1,000m.
On day one, Hannah VanBuskirk placed fourth in the pentathlon scoring 3604 points. That's a new personal-best for her and improves upon her 10th place all-time ranking at UCM. VanBuskirk was strong in all five events and came out of the blocks hot. She she a personal-best in the 60m hurdles running 9.07. She was also second in the high jump clearing 5-6.5.
Also for the Jens, Kyra Webster finished 11th and Lauren Nelson 14th. Webster was just seven points shy of a personal-best in the pentathlon. However she did set personal-bests running 9.49 in the 60m hurdles and 2:30.67 in the 800m run. She finished fifth in the shot put. For Nelson she too PR'd in the 60m hurdles running 9.36. She also jumped a personal-best 16-10.5.
Throws
Day two saw the weight throw take place. Nathan Cummings set a new personal-best and moved to a tie for eighth all-time in the event throwing 62-10 to place fourth.
For the Jennies, Rachel Schultz also set a personal-best throwing 55-9. She placed sixth and moved to fifth all-time at UCM. Baylie Bellin matched a PR throwing 47-6.5.
In the shot put, UCM had three make the podium. Ashlan Burton and Alisha Straws finished second and third. Burton threw 49-6.25 and Straws finished at 45-11.25.
Cummings came back in the shot put to place second throwing 60-1.75. Dalton Lewallen wasn't far back in fourth throwing 58-6.75.
Jumps
Both the men and women high jumped on Saturday. VanBuskirk came back from the pentathlon to place fourth in the event. She jumped 5-5.25. Haley Lindenbusch tied for eighth jumping 5-3.25.
Josiah Nelson tied for fourth for the Mules. He cleared 6-5.5
In the long jump, the Mules got two into finals. Chris Goodwin took fourth with an indoor personal-best jumping 24-4.25. Trey Miller finished seventh jumping 23-6.75 and Brent Alumbaugh was 14th at 21-10.75.
For the Jennies, Camryn Holloman led the way jumping 17-5.25 for 13th place. Lenetta Lee was 18th jumping 16-11.5.
Four Mules took part in the triple jump Sunday. Brad Jenkins made it through to finals and took seventh place jumping 48-11.5. Goodwin (47-1.5), Alumbaugh (46-11), and Jeremi Barnes (46-6.25) finished back-to-back-to-back in 10th, 11th and 12th place. Barnes' jump was an indoor personal-best.
Also jumping a personal-best was Holloman for the Jennies. She finished 10th with a mark of 37-7.25. Audrey Fisher jumped for the first time this season and earned a sixth place finish jumping 38-5.
Pole Vault
The women pole vaulted on day two and the men on day three. Cassie Jennings took fifth clearing 13-7 and Callie Ruffener was 13th jumping 11-7.25 for the Jennies.
UCM went 1-2 in the men's vault. Both Vincent Hobbie and Jan Jansky cleared 17-3.5. Hobbie repeated as the MIAA Champion based on number of attempts. Jansky's jump is an indoor personal-best. Both have automatically qualified for nationals.
Sprints
Antonio Lay was the only short sprinter in Sunday's finals of the 60m and 200m dash. He took third in the 60m running 6.79 which is also third all-time at UCM. He set a PR at 21.71 in the 200m dash prelims. He ran 21.73 in the finals to place sixth.
Kyzer Ramey set a personal-best in the 60m dash running 7.03 to place 15th. He was 17th in the 200m running 22.89. Akeemo Minott was 15th in the 200m at 22.58.
The Jennies sprint crew was led by Kacey Kohlhof. She was ninth in the 60m running 7.86. Kohlhof was 14th in the 200m at 25.91. Jyl Stewart matched a PR running 8.01 for 19th place in the 60m and placed 22nd running 26.34 in the 200m.
Lenetta Lee just missed out on finals running 25.33 in the 200m to finish ninth.
All six 400m runners set a personal-best. The Jennies Destiney Nash ran a PR in the prelims and then again in the finals. She took fifth overall running 56.35 which fourth all-time at UCM.
Blake Johnson made the finals of the 400m dash as well. He set a PR in the preliminary round running 49.08. He was seventh in the finals running 49.25.
Alex Foote and Taylor Larson each ran indoor personal-bests. Foote placed ninth and tied for 10th all-time at UCM running 57.57. Larson was 14th at 59.64, her first time running under 60 seconds.
In addition to Johnson, Andre Williams and Jake Sanders ran personal-bests. Williams took 10th place at 49.69 for an indoor PR and Sanders was 15th running 50.47.
Mid-Distance
The Mules' Jerald Allen had the top-time in the prelims for 600 yards. He ran 1:11.70 for a personal-best and moved to sixth all-time at UCM. Jacob Weber took ninth running 1:12.61.
Allen then came back for the finals and ran 1:12.17 which was fourth.
Laia Gonzalez also made the finals for the Jennies. She ran 1:26.09 which was sixth in the prelims and took seventh in the finals after running 1:26.50. Alexis Sroor set a personal-best running 1:29.12 to place 14th.
Mariah Elmore set an indoor personal-best running 2:13.80 and qualified for the finals. She was fourth on Sunday running 2:14.17 Katie Bean also PRd in the 800m running 2:18.64.
Derek Nugent ran 1:55.59 to place 10th and Mason Marshall's personal-best 1:58.19 was good for 14th place.
Distance
UCM got 16 points from Cynthia Togom this weekend. In the 5,000m she took second running 18:05.41 and was also second in the 3,000m Sunday running 10:10.04.
Makenzie Stucker added a point with an eighth place finish in the 5K and personal-best 18:58.63. She then took 15th in the 3K running 11:05.45.
Kenzie Bergman finished 16th in the 5K at 19:32.26 and Sami Skibell ran 20:09.80 for 21st place. In the 3K Claire Myers ran a PR time of 11:11.49 for 17th place.
Nick Victor ran the 5K in 15:12.60 to finish 13th. Ben Sporleder set a new PR at 15:41.01 and placed 21st. They each ran in the 3K as well and finished back-to-back in 18th and 19th place. Victor ran 8:51.14 and Sporleder 8:52.75.
Jared Mentz finished two spots ahead of Victor in the 3K running 8:50.25 for 16th place.
For the Jennies in the mile, Kimberlee Sewester finished 15 overall running 5:22.99. Alex Philipps and Alex Kirk were 17th and 18th. Philipps ran 4:24.70 while Kirk set a PR running 4:25.21.
Relays
Both distance medley relay teams finished fifth. The Mules squad of Alex Philipps, Jacob Weber, Derek Nugent and Jared Mentz ran 10:13.96 which is 10 seconds behind a school record.
The Jennies ran 12:25.64 with a group of Kimberlee Sewester, Alex Foote, Katie Bean and Mariah Elmore.
In the 4x400m relay, the Mules and Jennies each made the podium placing third. The Mules ran a season-best 3:14.42 with Trey Miller, Jerald Allen, Blake Johnson and Jacob Weber carrying the baton.
The Jennies group of Alex Foote, Laia Gonzalez, Lenetta Lee and Destiney Nash ran 3:48.96 which is a season-best and fifth all-time at UCM.
