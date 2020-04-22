NORMAN, Oklahoma - For the first time in his career, Central Missouri Mules junior golfer Matt Hoemann has been selected to the Golf Coaches Association (GCAA) PING All-American Team.
Hoemann made the All-American Third-Team and was the only All-American to come from the MIAA.
He played in 13 rounds during the fall, and led the Mules with a 70.31 average score per round.
In five events, Hoemann finished in the top five four times and was the individual winner at the Holiday Inn Express Classic.
In five of 13 rounds, Hoemann shot below 70 and was below par in 10 rounds. Hoemann's first round 66 at the Super Region Preview tied the Mules low round for the season and was a career personal-low.
Hoemann was named the MIAA Golfer of the Week twice during the season.
Hoemann helped the Mules to four top-five finishes on the year and three team wins in five events.
He becomes the Mules first GCAA PING All-American since Sam Parrott in 2018.
