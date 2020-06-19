WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri Mules football has rescheduled its 2020 Individual Camp and registration is now open.
The Mules Football Individual Camp is open to students in grades nine through 12.
Participants can selected between a camp on Jule 18 or July 19.
Signup before July 6 for a $10 discount and pay $50 per camper.
After July 6, registration is $60.
All campers must bring a helmet, all offensive/defensive linemen must bring a helmet and shoulder pads.
Helmet and shoulder pads can be rented for $15.
Walk-up registration will be available day of camp.
Campers must bring a copy of their insurance card.
Camp will take place on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Practice & Combine will be in the football stadium at 500 S. Washington St.
For more information, contact Camp Director Kyle Westphal at westphal@ucmo.edu or at (660) 543-4486
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.