Mules football ranked No. 21 in latest poll

Central Missouri returns to the AFCA poll after an absence that extends back to week three of 2018.
The Mules check in at No. 21 after knocking off then-No. 11 Fort Hays State, who fell all the way down to No. 25 in the week one poll released Monday, Sept. 9.
Northwest Missouri State remains the highest ranked MIAA team at No. 7, dropping one spot after thwarting an upset bid by Missouri Western. The Bearcats also received one first place vote.
Pittsburg State also hopped up into the top 25 at No. 23 after taking down Central Oklahoma.
Emporia State received nine votes in the polling process.
Week One AFCA Top 25 Poll
Rank School (1st votes) Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (31), 799
2. Ferris St. (Mich.), 732
3. Minnesota St., 718
4. Notre Dame (Ohio), 646
5. Tarleton St. (Texas), 644
6. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 643
7. Northwest Missouri St. (1), 624
8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 578
9. Colorado St.-Pueblo 545
10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 488
11. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 441
12. Texas A&M-Commerce 400
13. Minnesota-Duluth 397
14. West Georgia 396
15. Indianapolis (Ind.) 355
16. Midwestern St. (Texas) 331
17. Colorado School of Mines 313
18. Wingate (N.C.) 208
19. West Chester (Pa.) 189
20. West Alabama 173
21. Central Missouri 105
22. Harding (Ark.) 95
23. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 84
24. Indiana (Pa.) 83
25. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 67
Dropped Out: Hillsdale (Mich.) (19), Ashland (Ohio) (23), Fairmont St. (W.Va.) (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Bowie St. (Md.), 56; Virginia Union, 40; Ashland (Ohio), 38; Augustana (S.D.), 30; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 24; California (Pa.), 23; Southern Arkansas, 15; Ohio Dominican, 13; West Texas A&M, 13; Colorado Mesa, 12; Angelo St. (Texas), 10; Florida Tech, 10; Emporia St. (Kan.), 9; Kutztown (Pa.), 9; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 9; Albany St. (Ga.), 5; Chadron St. (Neb.), 5; Winona St. (Minn.), 5; Central Washington, 4; Findlay (Ohio), 4; Michigan Tech, 4; Shepherd (W.Va.), 3; St. Cloud State (Minn.), 2; Eastern New Mexico, 1; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 1; Kentucky St., 1.
