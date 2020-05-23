WARRENSBURG - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all 2020 Mules football summer camps are being postponed.
The Mules had three camps scheduled for the summer: Elite Individual Camp, Team Camp and Youth Camp.
Mules football states all three may be reschedule at a later date this summer with adherence to safety protocols.
UCM states parents who have already enrolled campers will be notified via email of the postponement.
