UCM Mules Logo

The future of Mules Football is here with the 2020 Signing Day class, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with 32 players added - four transfers and 28 high school seniors.

"We are delighted with today's signing class. It is a culmination of the combined efforts of many people to which I owe a great deal of gratitude,” Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said in a press release. “First, our coaches have been working to craft this class since last May which requires tedious hours of evaluation and time away from their families. This is really their class.”

It is a defensive orientated with 17 players coming in on the defensive side of the ball - nine linebackers, six defensive backs s and two defensive linemen.

Of the offensive recruits, four are linemen with two signees at the quarterback, running back and tight end position as well as one wide receiver.

The Mules also added four athletes in the class, including Warrensburg’s own Miles Moore, who will hold his signing on Friday, Feb. 7.

“To say this class is athletic would be an understatement,” Svoboda said. “We signed sprinter speed at the secondary and running back positions, our tight end signees are tremendous multi-sport athletes and state champs, we nabbed two record breaking and dual threat quarterbacks and a slew of hard hitting and fast linebackers. In addition, we signed several players we call "athletes" because of their speed and versatility. While the line positions where not a high need spot for us this year, the guys we did sign are outstanding players there with great size. Overall, considering we had a small senior class, these signees are a home run.”

The bulk of the recruiting class comes from Missouri with 19 players signed from the Show-Me state including five from the Missouri River Valley Conference.

The Mules pulled in three recruits from both Nebraska and Illinois and two from Kansas. UCM also added a recruit from Iowa, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

2020 Recruiting Class

Brian Adkins - DB, 6’1” 215lbs., Streamwood, Ill., College of DuPage

Frankie Allen - DB, 6’, 170lbs., Papillion, Neb. , Papillion-La Vista HS

Antonio Alzheimer - DB, 6’1”, 185lbs., Des Moines, Iowa , Theodore Roosevelt HS

Tanner Bigg - DL, 6'4" , 290lbs., Belton, Mo. , Christ Preparatory Academy

Noah Blair - Ath, 6'2" , 180lbs., Lenexa, Kan. , Christ Prep Academy

Nick Bohn - QB, 6'2" , 190lbs., Bennington, Neb. , Bennington HS

Mac Bowers - LB, 6' , 215lbs., Richmond, Mo. , Richmond HS , William Jewell

Jevean Brown - DB, 6' , 185lbs., Columbia, Mo. , Columbia-Hickman HS

Reid Burke - QB, 6'2" , 180lbs., Omaha, Neb. , Burke HS

Cooper Crane - Ath, 6'1" , 190lbs., Hallsville, Mo. , Hallsville HS

Travis DeGrate - LB, 6'2" , 240lbs., Oklahoma City, Okla. , Putnam City HS , Cisco College

Alex Edgar - OL, 6'4" , 255lbs., St. Louis, Mo. , Affton HS

Michael Garozzo - LB, 6'2" , 185lbs., Lee's Summit, Mo. , Lee's Summit HS

Jack Gilbreath - OL/LS, 6'2" , 283lbs., Rogers, Ark. , Rogers High School

Clay Griffin - LB, 6'2" , 205lbs., Oak Grove, Mo. , Oak Grove HS

Pascal Guilavogui - RB, 6'1" , 190lbs., Beardstown, Ill. , Beardstown HS

Brock Hofer - LB, 6'1" , 195lbs., Basehor, Kan. , Basehor-Linwood HS

Sam Jakob - OL, 6'5" , 295lbs., Jefferson City, Mo. , Jefferson City HS

Caleb Justice - LB, 6'4" , 195lbs., Jefferson City, Mo. , Helias Catholic HS

Reed Kaburick - OL, 6'4" , 275lbs., Edwardsville, Ill. , Edwardsville HS

Kade Kehl - TE, 6'4" , 210lbs., Odessa, Mo. , Odessa HS

Talin Kemp - DB, 6’2” , 195lbs., Columbia, Mo. , Columbia-Hickman HS

Caleb Lapsley - RB, 5'10" , 170lbs., Kahoka, Mo. , Clark County HS

Alex Martini - TE, 6'8" , 205lbs., Carthage, Mo. , Carthage HS

Cale Miller - LB, 6'3" , 200lbs., Mt. Vernon, Mo. , Mt. Vernon HS

Miles Moore - Ath, 5'10" , 160lbs., Warrensburg, Mo. , Warrensburg HS

Gavin Oyler - Ath, 6'2" , 190lbs., Grain Valley, Mo. , Grain Valley HS

Wali Sabree - LB, 6'4" , 210lbs., Chester, Pa. , Sun Valley HS , Butler CC

Graham Sutherland - LB, 6'2" , 220lbs., Peculiar, Mo. , Raymore-Peculiar HS

Dallas Waller - WR, 6'2" , 180lbs., Versailles, Mo. , Morgan County HS

Colby Wilson - DL, 6'3" , 210lbs., Odessa, Mo. , Odessa HS

Kameron Yancey - DB, 5'10" , 180lbs., Webster Groves, Mo. , Webster Groves HS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.