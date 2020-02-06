The future of Mules Football is here with the 2020 Signing Day class, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with 32 players added - four transfers and 28 high school seniors.
"We are delighted with today's signing class. It is a culmination of the combined efforts of many people to which I owe a great deal of gratitude,” Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said in a press release. “First, our coaches have been working to craft this class since last May which requires tedious hours of evaluation and time away from their families. This is really their class.”
It is a defensive orientated with 17 players coming in on the defensive side of the ball - nine linebackers, six defensive backs s and two defensive linemen.
Of the offensive recruits, four are linemen with two signees at the quarterback, running back and tight end position as well as one wide receiver.
The Mules also added four athletes in the class, including Warrensburg’s own Miles Moore, who will hold his signing on Friday, Feb. 7.
“To say this class is athletic would be an understatement,” Svoboda said. “We signed sprinter speed at the secondary and running back positions, our tight end signees are tremendous multi-sport athletes and state champs, we nabbed two record breaking and dual threat quarterbacks and a slew of hard hitting and fast linebackers. In addition, we signed several players we call "athletes" because of their speed and versatility. While the line positions where not a high need spot for us this year, the guys we did sign are outstanding players there with great size. Overall, considering we had a small senior class, these signees are a home run.”
The bulk of the recruiting class comes from Missouri with 19 players signed from the Show-Me state including five from the Missouri River Valley Conference.
The Mules pulled in three recruits from both Nebraska and Illinois and two from Kansas. UCM also added a recruit from Iowa, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.
2020 Recruiting Class
Brian Adkins - DB, 6’1” 215lbs., Streamwood, Ill., College of DuPage
Frankie Allen - DB, 6’, 170lbs., Papillion, Neb. , Papillion-La Vista HS
Antonio Alzheimer - DB, 6’1”, 185lbs., Des Moines, Iowa , Theodore Roosevelt HS
Tanner Bigg - DL, 6'4" , 290lbs., Belton, Mo. , Christ Preparatory Academy
Noah Blair - Ath, 6'2" , 180lbs., Lenexa, Kan. , Christ Prep Academy
Nick Bohn - QB, 6'2" , 190lbs., Bennington, Neb. , Bennington HS
Mac Bowers - LB, 6' , 215lbs., Richmond, Mo. , Richmond HS , William Jewell
Jevean Brown - DB, 6' , 185lbs., Columbia, Mo. , Columbia-Hickman HS
Reid Burke - QB, 6'2" , 180lbs., Omaha, Neb. , Burke HS
Cooper Crane - Ath, 6'1" , 190lbs., Hallsville, Mo. , Hallsville HS
Travis DeGrate - LB, 6'2" , 240lbs., Oklahoma City, Okla. , Putnam City HS , Cisco College
Alex Edgar - OL, 6'4" , 255lbs., St. Louis, Mo. , Affton HS
Michael Garozzo - LB, 6'2" , 185lbs., Lee's Summit, Mo. , Lee's Summit HS
Jack Gilbreath - OL/LS, 6'2" , 283lbs., Rogers, Ark. , Rogers High School
Clay Griffin - LB, 6'2" , 205lbs., Oak Grove, Mo. , Oak Grove HS
Pascal Guilavogui - RB, 6'1" , 190lbs., Beardstown, Ill. , Beardstown HS
Brock Hofer - LB, 6'1" , 195lbs., Basehor, Kan. , Basehor-Linwood HS
Sam Jakob - OL, 6'5" , 295lbs., Jefferson City, Mo. , Jefferson City HS
Caleb Justice - LB, 6'4" , 195lbs., Jefferson City, Mo. , Helias Catholic HS
Reed Kaburick - OL, 6'4" , 275lbs., Edwardsville, Ill. , Edwardsville HS
Kade Kehl - TE, 6'4" , 210lbs., Odessa, Mo. , Odessa HS
Talin Kemp - DB, 6’2” , 195lbs., Columbia, Mo. , Columbia-Hickman HS
Caleb Lapsley - RB, 5'10" , 170lbs., Kahoka, Mo. , Clark County HS
Alex Martini - TE, 6'8" , 205lbs., Carthage, Mo. , Carthage HS
Cale Miller - LB, 6'3" , 200lbs., Mt. Vernon, Mo. , Mt. Vernon HS
Miles Moore - Ath, 5'10" , 160lbs., Warrensburg, Mo. , Warrensburg HS
Gavin Oyler - Ath, 6'2" , 190lbs., Grain Valley, Mo. , Grain Valley HS
Wali Sabree - LB, 6'4" , 210lbs., Chester, Pa. , Sun Valley HS , Butler CC
Graham Sutherland - LB, 6'2" , 220lbs., Peculiar, Mo. , Raymore-Peculiar HS
Dallas Waller - WR, 6'2" , 180lbs., Versailles, Mo. , Morgan County HS
Colby Wilson - DL, 6'3" , 210lbs., Odessa, Mo. , Odessa HS
Kameron Yancey - DB, 5'10" , 180lbs., Webster Groves, Mo. , Webster Groves HS
