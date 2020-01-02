Central Missouri Mules football started the new year by taking home more All-American awards. D2football.com released their 2019 All-American awards with three Mules making the squad.
Zach Davidson was chosen to the First-Team. The junior tight ends has earned four First Team All-American awards following his 2019 campaign. He
Quarterback Brook Bolles made the D2Football.com Honorable Mention Team. This is his fourth All-American award this season and sixth of his career, joining two he earned in 2017. Bolles was already the first Mules quarterback to earn All-American awards in more than one season. He was this season's MIAA and D2CCA Regional Offensive Player of the Year.
Earning his second career All-American award is Shae Wyatt. The sophomore wide receiver joins his quarterback on the Honorable Mention Team.
D2football.com also released their year-end team rankings. The Mules checked in at No. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.