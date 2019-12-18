Mules even record with win over Missouri Baptist

WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri Mules basketball got back to .500 heading into the Christmas break with a 67-58 win over Missouri Baptist on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
For a half, the Mules displayed a break from the norm, going up tempo for the opening 20 minutes of action in front of 2,000 fans, including elementary students from across Warrensburg.
“I thought we came out with great energy,” Central Missouri head coach Doug Karleskint said. “I thought we were excited, the little kids were here The kids brought a lot of energy to the Multi. I thought our defensive intensity was really good, almost to a fault. We got some steals, some deflections early then we started getting impatient and started gambling and got us out of position.”
Central Missouri got out to its largest lead of the first half in the opening eight minutes of action, doubling up the Spartans 16-8. Missouri Baptist responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead at 17-16.
UCM briefly got back on top with a bucket by Matt WIlkinson, who finished with 12 points, but fell behind for the remainder of the half.
The Mules managed to tie the game at 33-33 with two minutes, six seconds left in the half, but allowed Missouri Baptist to score four unanswered points to go into halftime down 37-33.
The Mules scored 12 of its first half points coming out of the fast break while forcing seven turnovers and securing three steals including an interception by Garrett Luinstra that led to a dunk by Kendale Hampton.
“I would love to play like that,” Karleskint said. “To do that, we have to get stops and have to take good shots at the other end. Otherwise we have to control and control it more than we need to I feel like. We’ve got to trust five guys on the floor every single possession to do their job and take good shots and get good possessions.”
The pace cooled in the second half as the Spartans churned out a 44-37 lead five minutes into the second half.
Back-to-back three pointers by Joshua Greer and Luinstra erased most of Missouri Baptist’s largest lead of the game before Gavin Pinkley put the Mules in front for good, 45-44, with a lay-up at the 13:32 mark of the final frame.
The Mules held Missouri Baptist to 14 points over the final 13 minutes of the game, which traced back to UCM switching to its zone defense. The Spartans shot 55.6% from the field in the first half. Missouri Baptist started the second half 3 of 9 and then shot 4 of 19 after the defensive shakeup by Central Missouri.
Michael Winger gave UCM some breathing room, hitting three-straight 3-pointers for his nine points on the night, giving the Mules a 54-46 lead.
Central Missouri kept Missouri Baptist at arms length the remainder of the contest to move to 5-5 on the season.
Pinkley led the Mules with 16 points as eight different Mules entered their names in the scoring column. Greer and Dre Sorrells both finished with eight points.
Notes
The Mules will be without big man Dyllan Robinson for the rest of the season as the 6’7” center stepped away from basketball for personal reasons. The loss of Robinson leaves UCM with just three players taller than 6’6” - Wilkinson, Pinkley and Dawson Jones - and without the rim protection the junior provided.
“Dawson Jones, a guy who has been in our program now for several years, he’s got to step up,” Karleskint said.
Jones played seven minutes and had one rebound against Missouri Baptist.
Karleskint added the loss of Robinson’s athleticism and ability to protect the rim will cause a shake-up in some of the Mules rotations.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to balance that out,” Karleskint said. “Playing basically five-guards a lot, stretching out the defense, but at the same time we have to keep the ball in front of us (on the defensive end).”
Wednesday also marked the first appearance of Shae Wyatt in a basketball uniform. The Mules star wide receiver suited up for the game, but did not appear in the contest.
Central Missouri closes out 2019 at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, hosting NAIA opponent St. Mary’s.
Former Warrensburg Tiger Luke Mackey leads the Spires as a freshman in assists and turnovers and has appeared in all 13 games this season.
