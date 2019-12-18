The postseason awards keep coming in for the 2019 Central Missouri football squad.
Three Mules were named to the Associated Press' Division II All-America teams on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Junior tight end Zach Davidson was the lone First-Team selection for UCM.
Senior quarterback Brooke Bolles was the named to the Second-Team at the quarterback spot.
Sophomore wide receiver Shae Wyatt joined Bolles on the Second-Team.
The MIAA totaled fiveAll-America selections, led by UCM's three. Fort Hays State was represented on the First-Team by kicker Dante Brown.
Northwest Missouri State senior Spencer Phillips was tabbed to the Second-Team defensive line.
2019 AP Division II All-America Teams
First-Team
Offense
Quarterback — Roland Rivers III, senior, Slippery Rock.
Running backs — Nate Gunn, senior, Minnesota State; Jaleel McLaughlin, sophomore, Notre Dame (Ohio). Linemen — Tyler Allison, senior, Ferris State; Evan Heim, senior, Minnesota State; Chris Larsen, senior, Slippery Rock; Jason Poe, junior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Grant Stewart, senior, Colorado School of Mines.
Tight end — Zach Davidson, junior, Central Missouri.
Receivers — Zimari Manning, senior, Tarleton State; Shane Zylstra, senior, Minnesota State.
All-purpose player — Dominique Ramsey, junior, Texas A&M-Commerce.
Kicker — Dante Brown, senior, Fort Hays State.
Defense
Linemen — Jaquan Artis, senior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Austin Edwards., senior, Ferris State; Chris Garrett, junior, Concordia-St. Paul; B.J. Jefferson, senior, Tarleton State.
Linebackers — Chris Hoad, senior, Texas-Permian Basin; Rondrow Peebles, junior, Carson-Newman; Drew Seers, junior, Lindenwood.
Secondary — Nick Ciccio, sophomore, Colorado Mesa; Christopher Jefferson, sophomore, Findlay; Lamont McPhatter II, senior, California (Pa.); Prince Robinson, senior, Tarleton State.
Punter — Isaac Parks., junior, North Carolina Pembroke.
Second-Team
Offense
Quarterback — Brook Bolles, senior, Central Missouri.
Running backs — Daniel McCants, senior, Tarleton State; Al McKeller, junior, Indianapolis.
Linemen — Jeff Arnold, senior, Indiana (Pa.); Cori Gooseberry, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Brandon Kemp, senior, Valdosta State; Adonis Sealey, senior, Valdosta State; Amon Simon, junior, Texas A&M-Commerce
Tight end — Jack Pilkerton, senior, Kutztown.
Receivers — Henry Litwin, junior, Slippery Rock; Shae Wyatt, junior, Central Missouri.
All-purpose player — Tobias Harris, sophomore, West Texas A&M.
Kicker — Jordan Walters, senior, East Stroudsburg.
Defense
Linemen — Chauncy Haney, senior, North Greenville; Chad Kuhn, junior, Slippery Rock; Spencer Phillips, senior, Northwest Missouri State; Sha’haun Williams, senior, Notre Dame (Ohio).
Linebackers — Damon Lloyd, senior, Indiana (Pa.); Maurice Wright Jr., senior, Northwestern Oklahoma State; Brad Zaffram, senior, Slippery Rock.
Secondary — James Caesar, senior, Ferris State; Desmond Fairell, senior, Carson-Newman; Michael Junker, senior, Bemidji State; Daryus Skinner, senior, Winston-Salem State.
Punter — JoseLuis Moreno, senior, Minot State.
