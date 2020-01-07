Central Missouri Mules basketball came up short against Newman on Monday, Jan 6. The 84-77 Jets victory was Newman's first MIAA win since joining the league last summer and dropped UCM to 6-7 overall and 1-3 in MIAA play.
After four lead changes in the first five minutes, the Mules began what would be a 9-0 run at the 14:18 mark.
Central Missouri held the Jets offense from scoring for the next four minutes until a trip to the foul line by Marshawn Blackmon ended the run with a pair of free throws.
The Mules saw their biggest lead of the game with a 13-point advantage with 5:37 left to play in the half.
With a 32-19 UCM lead, Newman went on a 9-0 run which would help the Jets tie the game 35-35 at the half.
Central Missouri began the second half on a 6-0 run, which the Jets then followed with a 10-0 run of there on.
Newman's seven second-half three's helped the Jets see a 11-point advantage over the Mules four different times.
Back-to-back layups from Gaven Pinkley and Daniel Farris brought the Mules within five points as Newman lead 69-64 with 2:30 left on the clock. Newman followed up with a quick 5-0 run to lead 76-66 with under a minute to play.
The Jets had recorded their third-best shooting performance of the season, hitting 24-42 for 57.1% from the field and 10-15 for 77.8% from the three-point range.
Central Missouri went 28-57 for 49.1% from inside the arc and finished 9-25 for 36% from outside.
Matt Wilkinson lead the Mules offense with 17 points. The senior finished 5-9 from the field, 1-5 form the three and 6-6 from the foul line. Wilkinson also brought down five rebounds.
Farris recorded a new career-high of 16 points against the Jets while also finishing with five rebounds.
DeAndre Sorrells lead the Mules with three three's.
Kendale Hampton lead UCM with four assists, three steals and two blocks while also scoring 10 points.
The Mules return to action Saturday, Jan. 11 against Lincoln. Tip off against the Blue Tigers is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Jefferson City.
