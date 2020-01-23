Mules basketball is still without a road victory after falling to Rogers State 63-74 Thursday, Jan. 23, in Oklahoma. Four Mules shooting in double-figures was still not enough to overcome the Hillcats offense that shot over 50% for their fifth-straight game.
Rogers State gained a lead over the Mules in the first minute after the tip off and held that lead for the entire game.
Central Missouri's offense struggled in the first half as the Mules made only eight of their 23 attempted field goals and went 2-8 from the three-point range.
Coming out of the half down 35-25, Shae Wyatt silenced a Hillcats 10-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers.
The Hillcats offense continued to prevail in the second half as Rogers State saw their biggest lead over the Mules at an 18 point advantage with 16:28 left to play.
More Mules shots fell in the second half as they hit 11-26 from the field and 4-8 from behind the arc.
Central Missouri did have the rebounding edge, bringing down 31 boards compared to Roger State's 29.
Roger State's 89% shooting performance at the foul line played a huge factor in the Hillcats offense as they totaled 21 points off UCM fouls.
With just under a minute to play, the Hillcats lead the Mules by nine points. Roger State's Jett Sternberger hit a pair of free throws to replace their double-figure lead with only 26 seconds on the clock.
Gaven Pinkley finished 5-11 from inside the paint and 9-10 from the foul line to lead the Mules with 19 points. Pinkley also led the defense with nine rebounds.
Kendale Hampton hit 5-13 from the field and 2-6 from the three to total 13 points.
Wyatt recorded a season-high 12 points.
Michael Winger went 4-6 from inside the arc and 2-4 from outside to finish with 10 points.
Daniel Farris had seven points, eight boards and lead the Mules with four assists.
Tonight's game against Rogers State was the first meeting between the two programs. Hillcats now lead the series 1-0.
Central Missouri's 19 made free throws on 24 attempts is a season-high. Pinkley's nine made free throws is also a personal season-high for the sophomore.
The Mules are now 0-5 on the road this season.
Pinkley has now scored in double-figures in 12 consecutive games.
Mules Basketball (7-10, 2-6 MIAA) remain in Oklahoma through the weekend to face Northeastern State on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Tahlequah. The Mules and the RiverHawks tip off at 3:30 p.m. in the NSU Event Center.
